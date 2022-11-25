Faye Denise May, 76, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946, to Charles and Della Sanders in Cottonwood, Idaho. She married David May in October 1962, recently celebrating 60 years together in marriage. David joined the Air Force and they soon relocated from Idaho to Dallas, Texas. They had two children, Christina and Darrin. After a few years in Texas, they relocated to Enid, Okla., and in 1973 made the big move home to Idaho, settling down in Sandpoint, Idaho.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO