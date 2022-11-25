Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man pleads not guilty in drug case
SANDPOINT — A traffic stop for expired tags ended with a North Dakota man receiving three drug-related charges. Following the traffic stop by Idaho State Police in Bayview on Oct. 19, Wayde Gerald Olsson, 53, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia with the intent to use, felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine, and felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
ifiberone.com
Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others
A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
Spokane Valley police arrest suspect accused of ramming patrol cars in pursuit
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspect after he ran into patrol cars and police chased after him. A Spokane Valley deputy saw a silver Chrysler 300 parked in the Walmart parking lot at 15727 E. Broadway Avenue. The deputy said the vehicle matched the description of one involved in past reckless driving instances without regard for...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sentence reduction request denied
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man’s request for reduced sentence on a host of charges was denied in First District Court on Nov. 21. Justin Drew Morley, 21, had previously pled guilty to three felony burglary charges, a charge of grand theft of firearms, and a charge of eluding police officers. He received a three- to eight-year sentence.
eastidahonews.com
North Idaho man pleads guilty to murder after cannibalism charge dropped earlier this year
SANDPOINT (The Spokesman-Review) — A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Bonner County District Court. In June, a judge dismissed a related cannibalism charge against James D. Russell. “The court did not find sufficient evidence to...
Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
kisu.org
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
Idaho murders: Key details we know and what we don't in investigation of student killings
It has been two weeks since four college students were killed in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, yet no suspect has been identified, leaving law enforcement puzzled over the murders.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vivian Dorothy Willford
Vivian Dorothy Willford of Cocolalla, Idaho, died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 20, 2022, just one week prior to her 87th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Westmond Road in Cocolalla. Interment will be held at the Westmond Cemetery directly following the service. A viewing for close family and friends is scheduled at 10 a.m. A Zoom link will also be provided.
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen service dog found safe and sound
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Faye Denise May, 76
Faye Denise May, 76, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946, to Charles and Della Sanders in Cottonwood, Idaho. She married David May in October 1962, recently celebrating 60 years together in marriage. David joined the Air Force and they soon relocated from Idaho to Dallas, Texas. They had two children, Christina and Darrin. After a few years in Texas, they relocated to Enid, Okla., and in 1973 made the big move home to Idaho, settling down in Sandpoint, Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee
James John Hazen, 92
James John Hazen, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. He will be laid to rest in Pennsylvania with his wife, Alice Hazen. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Jim’s online memorial...
1 Person Dead, 4 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured four others. The crash happened on Trent Avenue near Pines Road in Spokane Valley on Saturday afternoon around 2:25 p.m. According to WSP, 69-year-old Michel J Newcomb was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado...
KGW
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
KHQ Right Now
UPDATE: 59-year-old woman with dementia found safe
UPDATE: The woman was found and is safe. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 59-year-old woman with dementia. She is 5'7, 150 lbs., wearing a dark green jacket, black boots and a unicorn hat.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. At Around 7:15 a.m the collision happened close to Government Way and Greenwood Road. The Ford Pickup driver lost control just north of Greenwood Road as it was speeding north on Government Way, crossed the centerline, rolled the vehicle, and hit a tree.
One killed in car crash on Trent just east of Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on Trent Avenue Saturday afternoon. There were five total people involved in the crash. Four people were in a silver truck and one person was in a white SUV. The cause of the crash is under investigation EB Trent will be closed as crews investigate the area....
One killed from crash on North Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
Comments / 1