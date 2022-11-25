ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man pleads not guilty in drug case

SANDPOINT — A traffic stop for expired tags ended with a North Dakota man receiving three drug-related charges. Following the traffic stop by Idaho State Police in Bayview on Oct. 19, Wayde Gerald Olsson, 53, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia with the intent to use, felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine, and felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
BAYVIEW, ID
ifiberone.com

Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others

A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley police arrest suspect accused of ramming patrol cars in pursuit

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspect after he ran into patrol cars and police chased after him. A Spokane Valley deputy saw a silver Chrysler 300 parked in the Walmart parking lot at 15727 E. Broadway Avenue. The deputy said the vehicle matched the description of one involved in past reckless driving instances without regard for...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sentence reduction request denied

SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man’s request for reduced sentence on a host of charges was denied in First District Court on Nov. 21. Justin Drew Morley, 21, had previously pled guilty to three felony burglary charges, a charge of grand theft of firearms, and a charge of eluding police officers. He received a three- to eight-year sentence.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.
SPOKANE, WA
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
kisu.org

Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Vivian Dorothy Willford

Vivian Dorothy Willford of Cocolalla, Idaho, died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 20, 2022, just one week prior to her 87th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Westmond Road in Cocolalla. Interment will be held at the Westmond Cemetery directly following the service. A viewing for close family and friends is scheduled at 10 a.m. A Zoom link will also be provided.
COCOLALLA, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Stolen service dog found safe and sound

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Faye Denise May, 76

Faye Denise May, 76, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946, to Charles and Della Sanders in Cottonwood, Idaho. She married David May in October 1962, recently celebrating 60 years together in marriage. David joined the Air Force and they soon relocated from Idaho to Dallas, Texas. They had two children, Christina and Darrin. After a few years in Texas, they relocated to Enid, Okla., and in 1973 made the big move home to Idaho, settling down in Sandpoint, Idaho.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

James John Hazen, 92

James John Hazen, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. He will be laid to rest in Pennsylvania with his wife, Alice Hazen. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Jim’s online memorial...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed from crash on North Government Way

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy