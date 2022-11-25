ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey

Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...

