ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Tigers vs. Razorbacks Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAYDB_0jNUXLEv00

The Missouri Tigers are seeking a win to get to a bowl game and the Mizzou Sports Talk staff has its predictions for the game.

The Missouri Tigers need a win on Friday against Arkansas to reach a bowl game, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. in the Battle Line Rivalry.

The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 in SEC) still have a path toward bowl eligibility despite an uneven season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4) is headed for a bowl game, and a win on Friday would certainly improve their bowl positioning.

Here are the predictions of the Mizzou Sports Talk staff for Friday's game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor/Publisher: Mizzou needs a win to become bowl eligible. Arkansas doesn't have much to gain or lose off of this game. If Mizzou wants it more, I think they can take it. And I think they do in a close one. Mizzou 27 Arkansas 23

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Missouri has probably been the most all-over-the-map team in the SEC this year. If the Tigers had a more consistent offense they would already be bowl-eligible (and Georgia might have a loss). Arkansas comes in on the high of beating Ole Miss and reaching bowl eligibility. Missouri needs a win to get to a bowl game. I think the Tigers are getting the Razorbacks at the wrong time. Arkansas 34, Missouri 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: A win for the Tigers makes them bowl eligible. A win for the Hogs keeps the Battle Line Trophy in Fayetteville. After last week's dominant win over Ole Miss, Arkansas has its spark back on offense. Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom gets revenge on his former program with three picks, and perhaps turns himself into one of the top head coaching candidates on the market. Arkansas 45, Missouri 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Arkansas doesn't have much to play for while a win gives Missouri a bowl game bid, which would be a big win. In recent weeks Missouri's offense has started to click while the defense has been its usual self, outside of the Tennessee loss. Rivalry games are always chaotic, so give me Missouri behind a major breakout game from quarterback Brady Cook to earn a bowl bid. Missouri 38, Arkansas 35

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia. Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started. Jason Paetzold owns The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
St. Joseph Post

SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck

NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
SENECA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting

This story has been updated. BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Deputies after a shooting on Friday. Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, was arrested Friday for shooting at a Columbia residence earlier that day. Brunda is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and The post Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Mid – Mo State Representative Walsh will join Right To Life

Ashland State Representative Sara Walsh will have plenty to do after she leaves the Missouri House at the end of this month …. Walsh will be working in an educational capacity with the anti – abortion group. Lawmakers are banned from lobbying the Capitol for two years after they leave office. Walsh dropped out of the race to replace Vicky Hartzler in Congress.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland student dies

FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
FAIRLAND, OK
KOLR10 News

Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition

NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
282
Followers
460
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy