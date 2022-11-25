Read full article on original website
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
Why Coupa Software (COUP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Coupa Software (COUP), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking...
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
Top 5 Growth Stocks to Gain From a Likely Year-End Rally
Just 25 days of trading are left to complete 2022, which has been rather disappointing. Throughout the year, the inflation rate has stayed at a 40-year high due to the complete devastation of the global supply-chain system, which has been further complicated by the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have tumbled 5.9%, 15.5% and 27.9%, respectively.
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks
Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Three Stocks That Buffett Bought and Morningstar Likes
(TSM) - Get Free Report. Morningstar analyst Phelix Lee assigns the company a wide moat (competitive advantage) and puts fair value for the stock at $133. It recently traded at $82. Taiwan Semi is the world’s largest dedicated contract chip manufacturer. “The firm has long benefited from semiconductor firms...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
The digital advertising space is being pinched by today's macroeconomic climate -- but you wouldn't know it to look at The Trade Desk's rising results. Shockwave Medical has a monopoly in the intravenous lithotripsy device niche, and there appears to be a growth market for that type of treatment. Now...
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
Why the 5 Highest-Yielding Nasdaq Stocks Could Rip Higher With a Santa Claus Rally
Investors may be able to ride a potential Santa Claus rally for the balance of 2022. These five high-yielding Nasdaq stocks have some solid defensive qualities and are offering among the best entry points in some time.
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for December and Beyond
As we progress through the holiday season, investors are hoping stocks start gathering momentum leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day. The hopes of a Santa Clause rally will be more anticipated this year as broader markets still hover near bear market territory. Here are two stocks that...
5 of the Highest Yielding S&P 500 Stocks Have Explosive Potential if Santa Claus Rally Is on Time
The consumer and producer-price-index numbers for October seem to indicate that we may have hit "peak inflation," and are starting to come down. If that is indeed the case, brighter days may indeed be ahead.
3 Stocks Insiders Can’t Stop Buying This Month
After signs of cooling inflation, investors are hopeful that the Fed will slow its rate hikes over the coming months. With surging optimism, fundamentally strong stocks Merck (MRK), Coca-Cola (KO),...
Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?
Medical real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine two relatively stable, recession-proof industries: healthcare and real estate. Spending on healthcare in the United States reached $4.1 trillion in 2020 and, thanks in part to an aging population, it's estimated to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies.
