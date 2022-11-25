Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now That Could Soar in 2023
These companies are disrupting the healthcare industry and growing rapidly.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023
These stocks suffered in 2022. And they have reason to rebound.
Three Stocks That Buffett Bought and Morningstar Likes
(TSM) - Get Free Report. Morningstar analyst Phelix Lee assigns the company a wide moat (competitive advantage) and puts fair value for the stock at $133. It recently traded at $82. Taiwan Semi is the world’s largest dedicated contract chip manufacturer. “The firm has long benefited from semiconductor firms...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.
3 Stocks Insiders Can’t Stop Buying This Month
After signs of cooling inflation, investors are hopeful that the Fed will slow its rate hikes over the coming months. With surging optimism, fundamentally strong stocks Merck (MRK), Coca-Cola (KO),...
Motley Fool
My Favorite Consumer Goods Stocks for 2023
Procter & Gamble is the poster child for defensive stocks. Coca-Cola has increased its yearly dividend for 60 consecutive years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks Close Mixed on Wall Street; S&P Notches Weekly Gain
Stocks wobbled to a mixed close on Wall Street Friday, but every major index notched weekly gains in a holiday-shortened week. Investors faced a relatively quiet day, though concerns about inflation, high interest rates and a potential recession still hover over Wall Street. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down 39% and 55% to Buy Right Now
Airbnb showed that it can scale profitably and adapt to shifting economic conditions. Target has powerful competitive advantages that should help it continue to post wins in retail. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diana Shipping, off about 8.1% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 6.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
Motley Fool
Is This Healthcare Giant a Buy for Dividend Growth Investors?
McKesson’s revenue rose even as costs weighed on earnings in Q3. The distributor of healthcare products has a modest but well-protected dividend. Its shares are up over 50% this year and trade at a premium to peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks
In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Zevia, up about 6% and shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev up about 2.9% on the day. Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on...
