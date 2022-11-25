After a dismal 6-15-1 start to the 2022-23 season, the writing on the wall is clear for the Anaheim Ducks: there won’t be any surprise playoff runs as the rebuild extends another year. While it is disappointing, there are plenty of silver linings. Connor Bedard is waiting for the 2023 Draft Lottery winner, and Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov are two of the best consolation prizes a team may ever find. The Ducks’ roster is also very young, with several high-end prospects still playing at the lower levels. The light at the end of the rebuild is closer, but there’s still work to do.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO