3 Trade Destinations for Predators’ Dante Fabbro
Despite that the Nashville Predators look better defensively on paper this season, they haven’t had the start they wanted from their group. They added Ryan McDonagh and have Jeremy Lauzon on their roster from the start of the season. The team also expected Dante Fabbro and Alexandre Carrier to be better than last season while hoping Roman Josi maintains his dominant play that led the team to the playoff last season.
5 Ducks Players That Could Be Traded by the Deadline
After a dismal 6-15-1 start to the 2022-23 season, the writing on the wall is clear for the Anaheim Ducks: there won’t be any surprise playoff runs as the rebuild extends another year. While it is disappointing, there are plenty of silver linings. Connor Bedard is waiting for the 2023 Draft Lottery winner, and Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov are two of the best consolation prizes a team may ever find. The Ducks’ roster is also very young, with several high-end prospects still playing at the lower levels. The light at the end of the rebuild is closer, but there’s still work to do.
One for the Ages: Sergei Makarov’s 1989-90 Season
Sergei Makarov won the Calder Trophy in 1989 as a member of the Calgary Flames. In his first season in the NHL, he scored 86 points in 80 games thanks to 24 goals and 62 assists. At the time, the league didn’t have an age limit for eligibility regarding the award, which he won at 31 years old. The league reacted by altering the rules, stating that only players under 26 could win it.
5 Observations From Bruins’ First Quarter of 2022-23 Season
When the Boston Bruins began the 2022-23 season at Capital One Arena against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12, there were questions surrounding what the season might look like. There were limited moves made in the offseason by general manager (GM) Don Sweeney because they were a cap team and the veteran core was brought back for one more run at a Stanley Cup championship.
Lightning’s Kucherov Has Evolved Into a Veteran Leader
The image of Tampa Bay Lightning’s forward Nikita Kucherov shirtless, arms stretched wide with a big grin on his bearded face, is now part of NHL history. They had just won their second Stanley Cup and he led the team in playoff points (32 points in 23 games) – after missing the entire season due to hip surgery. In his first game of the postseason against the Florida Panthers, he scored two goals and had an assist, which was not only impressive but quite frankly, stunning.
Oilers Won’t Get Back to West Final Without More Depth Scoring
If there was ever an example of how important depth scoring is to the Edmonton Oilers and the degree to which it has been lacking in the first quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season, it was made grossly apparent in their 4-3 comeback win against the New York Rangers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Entering the third period down 3-0, they stunned the Rangers with four unanswered goals as the Oilers won in regulation after trailing by three goals during the third period for the first time since Jan. 25, 1990.
Jets’ 3 Most Valuable Players Emerge Early On in 2022-23
American Thanksgiving traditionally marks the quarter point of the NHL season. The Winnipeg Jets aren’t technically there yet, having just played their 20th game of the season. However, some trends have emerged as well as the team’s most valuable players. Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, and Pierre-Luc Dubois have...
Oilers Need to Do a Better Job of Supporting McDavid
Miracles do happen. On Nov. 26, the Edmonton Oilers came all the way back from three goals down in the third period against the New York Rangers to beat the Broadway Blue Shirts 4-3. It could be a season-defining win for them as Evan Bouchard and Dylan Holloway broke out in a big way to help lead their team to victory.
Oilers’ Depth Played Major Role in Last 3 Games Despite Injuries
In the last three games, the Edmonton Oilers have played very well and dominated each contest. These games include a loss to the New York Islanders and two comeback wins against the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. The Oilers have also played some of their best hockey of the season at a critical time when their forward group has been ravaged by injuries.
Senators Have All the Tools to Still Make a Playoff Run
When it comes to the Ottawa Senators 2022-23 season, it seems as though everything has gone wrong. Twenty games in they are tied for last in the Eastern Conference and 30th in the NHL-wide standings. Injuries have mounted to a level that they cannot sustain, and their big-ticket offseason acquisitions have been hit-or-miss.
20 Jets Observations From Their First 20 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through 20 games this season and have outperformed expectations, possessing a 13-6-1 record and sitting second in the Central Division. Here, we’ll make 20 quick-hit observations about the team and their 2022-23 thus far. 1) Jets Are A Better Team Under Bowness. The Jets are...
Maple Leafs Post-Game Notes: Murray, Marner & Matthews
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs finished a perfect four-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings were coming into the game on a five-game winning streak, while the Maple Leafs had not lost a game in regulation in their last eight games.
Blues Have 10 Potential 2025 World Cup of Hockey Picks
The 2016 World Cup of Hockey was one of the most exciting international hockey tournaments of all time. The St. Louis Blues saw several players attend and when the next edition comes along, expect another group of current Blues players to participate in the next one. Reliving the Star-Filled 2016...
Flames Have 2023 All-Star Candidates in Kadri, Zadorov & Toffoli
In 2021-22 the Calgary Flames finished as one of the best teams in the NHL. The franchise won the Pacific Division by seven points and produced two of the top ten scorers, with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk finishing third and eighth amongst their peers. In the second round, they eventually lost to their rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, but through a wild offseason with quite the roster overhaul, the Flames vowed to be back in 2022-23 even better.
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win vs. The Capitals
The New Jersey Devils had their 13-game win streak snapped earlier this week. What have they done since then? Win their next two games, and their latest came in impressive fashion. No, they weren’t their usual dominant selves, but stellar performances from Vitek Vanecek and Jack Hughes powered the Devils to a 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals. Here are four takeaways ahead of the first Hudson River Showdown tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden.
Blackhawks Bytes: Richardson, Roos, Murphy, Hossa
Welcome to the November edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
Hurricanes’ Kochetkov Making Case For Starter Job
As a somewhat tumultuous month of November comes to a close, the Carolina Hurricanes are hoping their recent win over the Calgary Flames was a righting of a ship that had been in free-fall for weeks beforehand. The goals dried up, the power play looked dysfunctional, a handful of multi-goal leads turned into gut-wrenching losses, and injuries to key players were mounting. There were not many positives to take from the stretch, during which the team went 2-4-4 between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25.
Islanders Weekly: Parise & Sorokin Shine During Win Streak
The New York Islanders head into December in one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division. They got there despite a roller-coaster November that included come-from-behind victories, ugly losses, and questionable decision-making from up and down the lineup. The saving grace was their goaltending, led by Ilya Sorokin, and a forward group getting goals from the top nine, most notably elder statesman Zach Parise.
3 Takeaways From the Blues’ Loss to the Stars – 11/28/22
The St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars met for the first time this season on Monday night. The Central Division-leading Stars came to St. Louis on a two-game losing streak and struggling with a 4-3-3 record in their last 10 games. On the other side, the hometown Blues returned home from their road trip, winning only one of their three games. Playing in their eighth game in 13 days, the Blues could not build off their momentum from the overtime victory against the Florida Panthers, suffering a 4-1 loss to the Stars.
8 Biggest Surprises From the Central Division
The 2022-23 NHL season has been filled with surprises. From player performances to teams’ winning and losing streaks, it has become nearly impossible to determine what will happen next. Here are some of the biggest surprises from the Central Division as we near the quarter mark of the season.
