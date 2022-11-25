It was a week defined by upsets and rivalry meetings, and for the first time this season, Ohio State found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard. The Buckeyes were dominated in the second half en route to an embarrassing 45-23 loss at the hands of rival Michigan, causing Ryan Day and Co. to sink to the No. 5 spot in the AP Poll. It marks the first time Ohio State has strayed outside of the top three slots of the poll this season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO