FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Strauss victims protest before Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, seek transparency and justice from universityThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hurley’s historic documentary ‘South’ to be shown at Wexner Center TuesdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s Loss To Michigan Drew 17 Million Viewers On FOX
If Ohio State’s loss to Michigan – the second in as many seasons – wasn’t embarrassing enough for the Buckeyes, it was made even worse by the fact that it attracted the largest television audience in over a decade. This year’s edition of The Game had...
buckeyesports.com
Buckeye Leaves: Stroud, Ruggles, Trayanum Show Fight In Loss To Michigan
Andy Anders, BSB: My Buckeye Leaf goes to Chip Trayanum, who stepped in at running back and had a solid game with an injury to TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams clearly being limited. Trayanum picked up 83 yards on 14 carries, an average of 5.9 per tote in a losing...
buckeyesports.com
Henderson Says He Dealt With Severe Foot Injury During Season
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson bounced in and out of the lineup for the Buckeyes during much of the 2022 season while dealing with a nagging season-long injury. As Henderson was seen on numerous occasions sporting a walking boot on his foot this season, including during the Michigan game, the second-year running back revealed on Twitter that he was dealing with torn ligaments and a broken bone in his foot throughout the season.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Slides To No. 5 In AP Poll After Loss To Michigan
It was a week defined by upsets and rivalry meetings, and for the first time this season, Ohio State found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard. The Buckeyes were dominated in the second half en route to an embarrassing 45-23 loss at the hands of rival Michigan, causing Ryan Day and Co. to sink to the No. 5 spot in the AP Poll. It marks the first time Ohio State has strayed outside of the top three slots of the poll this season.
buckeyesports.com
C.J. Stroud Named Finalist For Maxwell, Davey O’Brien Awards
After a stellar regular season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named a finalist on Tuesday for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the top player in college football, while the Davey O’Brien Award is given to the nation’s top quarterback. Stroud has made a solid case for both this season, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
buckeyesports.com
Harrison Named Finalist For Biletnikoff Award
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named a finalist for Biletnikoff Award — which is given to the best receiver in college football — on Tuesday. While the Buckeyes have been without star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba for much of the season, Harrison blossomed into one of the nation’s most dominant receivers. In just his second season in the program, Harrison became the eighth Buckeye all-time to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season while producing 72 receptions of 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2022 campaign.
