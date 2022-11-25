Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWTX
Nonprofit building house for Central Texas children awaiting foster homes purchases land, plans to break ground in 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit looking to build a house for children awaiting foster care placement took a big step forward, purchasing land with plans to break ground in January 2023. The Isaiah 117 House McLennan County had been looking for a land donation or land to purchase...
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire
(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
WacoTrib.com
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
KWTX
13,000 wreaths laid at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - From the sound of Taps, to hundreds of volunteers laying 13,000 silk wreaths on veteran tombstones, every American soldier was honored Saturday morning at the 16th annual ‘Wreaths for Vets’ wreath laying ceremony. “I just think it’s such a moving tribute, and such a...
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features
208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
fox44news.com
Belton ISD debuts ‘Family Pass’ for sports events
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District says there is a new and more economical way for people to attend high school and middle school sports events. The district is offering a Family Pass for $70, which is good for general admission to any Belton ISD athletic event except for varsity football and post-season games. The district says the pass is valid for the cardholder and his or her immediate family during the 2022-2023 school year. Single tickets range from $2-$4 per person, per event.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox44news.com
Waco Wonderland Downtown Parade coming Dec. 3
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has big celebrations planned out for it’s tenth annual Waco Wonderland, and needs your help to bring it all together!. Entries are now being accepted for the annual holiday parade as it returns to downtown Waco on Saturday, December 3. If you know a group or organization which would be interested in this opportunity, please let them know! There is no cost to participate.
KWTX
Killeen’s Armed Services YMCA hosts its first annual Giving Tuesday to benefit military families
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen is asking Central Texans to do their part in helping the non-profit organization raise $50,000 for its first Giving Tuesday this year. Just like any YMCA, the ASYMCA in Killeen provides community programming, athletic facilities and child care to its...
kciiradio.com
WACO Winter Formal This Week
WACO High School will hold their Winter Formal this Saturday, December 3. Leading up to the event, WACO Schools will participate in Spirit Week dress-up days. Monday, November 28 is Pajama Day. Twin Day on Tuesday calls for students and staff to pair up with a friend and dress alike. A Class Color War will take place Wednesday, and Spirit Week will culminate with WACO Spirit Day on Thursday. Students and staff will be wearing blue and white to show their school spirit. In addition to the dress-up days, the student council will be putting on games for the students to play during Warrior Success.
WacoTrib.com
Waco settles with four of 10 landfill opponents granted official hearings
The city of Waco has settled with four of the 10 parties challenging its plan to open a new landfill near Axtell by 2025, while the rest await official hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. More than 300 people either requested information or a contested case hearing on...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?
According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Rapidly falling water temperature requires adjustment
Since the strong line of storms that tore through Central Texas on Veterans Day, we have not had even a single hour of time where the air temperature has been warmer than the water temperature on the surface of our two local lakes. This has led to a rapid cooling...
fox44news.com
The Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department’s Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!. The fire engine will be rolling through different Waco neighborhoods nightly through December 23, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The first four dates are below, with more to be announced:
fox44news.com
Bridge work to cause Loop 121 closure
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will fully close the Loop 121 intersection as it runs under Interstate 14 in Belton. TxDOT says this closure will allow crews to finish painting the I-14 bridge over Loop 121. This closure will be active on Monday night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Tuesday night during the same time frame.
dailytrib.com
LCRA looking into basin drainage by stock tanks and small ponds
New technology that analyzes evaporation and the amount of water drained from the Lower Colorado River basin by small ponds and stock tanks will help the LCRA protect future water needs for its customers, according to a recent meeting of the authority’s Water Operations Committee. The meeting was the first of three back-to-back sessions held at LCRA’s Austin headquarters Nov. 16.
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
