fox44news.com

Belton ISD debuts ‘Family Pass’ for sports events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District says there is a new and more economical way for people to attend high school and middle school sports events. The district is offering a Family Pass for $70, which is good for general admission to any Belton ISD athletic event except for varsity football and post-season games. The district says the pass is valid for the cardholder and his or her immediate family during the 2022-2023 school year. Single tickets range from $2-$4 per person, per event.
coveleaderpress.com

Krist Kindl Markt kicks off Thursday in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove’s City Park will be transformed beginning Thursday this week for the annual Krist Kindl Markt, held by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce. The free festival begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m., opening again on Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., then from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission or parking fee for the festival.
WacoTrib.com

Waco settles with four of 10 landfill opponents granted official hearings

The city of Waco has settled with four of the 10 parties challenging its plan to open a new landfill near Axtell by 2025, while the rest await official hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. More than 300 people either requested information or a contested case hearing on...
proclaimerscv.com

$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?

Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
KCEN

Marijuana ordinance repealed in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Proposition A ordinance came and went in Harker Heights as the city council decided to repeal the ordinance for a plethora of reasons. Prop A would allow police in Harker Heights to issue tickets instead of arrests for low level possessions of marijuana. Harker...
KCEN

One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
WacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000

So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower.The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system.The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
WacoTrib.com

Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco

Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
KCEN

Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
