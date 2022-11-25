Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Belton ISD debuts ‘Family Pass’ for sports events
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District says there is a new and more economical way for people to attend high school and middle school sports events. The district is offering a Family Pass for $70, which is good for general admission to any Belton ISD athletic event except for varsity football and post-season games. The district says the pass is valid for the cardholder and his or her immediate family during the 2022-2023 school year. Single tickets range from $2-$4 per person, per event.
KWTX
Killeen’s Armed Services YMCA hosts its first annual Giving Tuesday to benefit military families
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen is asking Central Texans to do their part in helping the non-profit organization raise $50,000 for its first Giving Tuesday this year. Just like any YMCA, the ASYMCA in Killeen provides community programming, athletic facilities and child care to its...
KWTX
Prop A supporter pursues referendum after Harker Heights council overturns marijuana decriminalization ordinance
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Supporters of decriminalizing up to four ounces marijuana are fighting back after the Harker Heights City Council voted to overturn Proposition A. Around 64 percent of voters approved the city ordinance in the November election, but last week, the Harker Heights City Council approved a...
coveleaderpress.com
Krist Kindl Markt kicks off Thursday in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove’s City Park will be transformed beginning Thursday this week for the annual Krist Kindl Markt, held by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce. The free festival begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m., opening again on Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., then from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission or parking fee for the festival.
Fallen soldiers get holiday honors
Hundreds gathered to honor the soldiers laid to rest at the cemetery in Killeen, laying the wreaths has helped many families get through their grieving process.
KWTX
13,000 wreaths laid at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - From the sound of Taps, to hundreds of volunteers laying 13,000 silk wreaths on veteran tombstones, every American soldier was honored Saturday morning at the 16th annual ‘Wreaths for Vets’ wreath laying ceremony. “I just think it’s such a moving tribute, and such a...
WacoTrib.com
Waco settles with four of 10 landfill opponents granted official hearings
The city of Waco has settled with four of the 10 parties challenging its plan to open a new landfill near Axtell by 2025, while the rest await official hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. More than 300 people either requested information or a contested case hearing on...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?
Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
Middle school student struck by car in Harker Heights, city employee says
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Nolan Middle School student received minor injuries after they were reportedly hit by a car Monday morning. Harker Heights Assistant City Manager, Jerry Bark, said the accident happened Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive. The child was taken to McLane's Children's Hospital as a precaution, Bark added.
Marijuana ordinance repealed in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Proposition A ordinance came and went in Harker Heights as the city council decided to repeal the ordinance for a plethora of reasons. Prop A would allow police in Harker Heights to issue tickets instead of arrests for low level possessions of marijuana. Harker...
Central Texas boy raising thousands to lay wreaths at veteran graves
For four years now, Remmer Machamer has helped raise thousands of dollars to sponsor wreaths that adorn veterans' graves at Texas State Cemetery.
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
coveleaderpress.com
Central Texas College holds press conference about preparations for upcoming solar eclipse
On April 8, 2024, locals will be treated to a truly spectacular, once in a lifetime event, a total solar eclipse in which the Central Texas area will be in the path of totality. The moon will completely block out the sun, the temperature will drop, and birds will fall silent.
texasbreaking.com
Texas City Council’s Steps To Repeal Marijuana Decriminalization Measures Leaves Voters Gravely Upset
Two integral councils of Texas city recently decided to hold back on the marijuana decriminalization measures which left the local voters gravely upset. These measures were approved by the voters of Harker Heights and Killen councils. What were the Texas marijuana propositions all about?. As per the approved propositions, people...
One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000
So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower.The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system.The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
WacoTrib.com
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
KWTX
Voters upset after two central Texas city councils push back on marijuana decriminalization measures approved at ballot box
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some voters in Central Texas are upset after two city councils took action to repeal and place Proposition A, a measure that decriminalized marijuana up to four ounces, on hold. Voters in Killeen and Harker Heights approved the measures at the ballot box on Nov. 8....
Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
Comments / 0