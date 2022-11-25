Read full article on original website
Sources: Freeze to Surrender Use of Twitter Account at Auburn
Following Auburn's hiring of Hugh Freeze as their new football coach, multiple sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde that the school is requiring Freeze to hand over control of his social media accounts.
CFP Rankings Prediction: Who's Georgia Most Likely to See in Round 1?
It’s that time of year when everyone has stuffed their face with their favorite thanksgiving dishes, arguing about when is the right time to put up Christmas decorations. With those seasonal debates comes a familiar bickering amongst college football fans surrounding the CFP Rankings and who will ultimately make the final cut come next Sunday.
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 22 - Nov. 28, 2022:. • De'Sean Chapman, 17, Steam Engine Way, Conyers; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, central...
Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as next head coach
Auburn hired Liberty's Hugh Freeze to become the program's next football coach Monday. ESPN reported that Freeze signed a six-year deal with an average annual value of $6.5 million.
Brandy Oglesby is new Leisure Services program coordinator
JACKSON — Brandy Oglesby has joined the Butts County Department of Leisure Services as the new program coordinator. A native of Newton County, Oglesby is a 2003 graduate of Newton County High School.
