Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Just Bee Hosts Inaugural Lights and Love Autism WalkPJ@SCDDSNMount Pleasant, SC
Try these 10 Fun Things to do in CharlestonRene CizioCharleston, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 57-67 loss to Virginia Tech
A veteran Virginia Tech team limited the Minnesota Gophers to 57 points in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge dropping the Gophers to 4-3 on the season. Here are the five takeways from Minnesota's most recent loss against a high major opponent. One. Virginia Tech's D. Virginia Tech is a veteran basketball...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Multiple Power 5s Interested in JMU RB Commit Jarvis Green
It has been a senior season to remember for JMU RB commit Jarvis Green at Dutch Fork HS in Irmo, SC. Green has been a star leading his high school to a state championship while putting up absurd numbers. In 12 games this season, Green has an absurd 2,031 rushing...
WSLS
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
Bluefield State basketball still looking for a home
Bluefield State got a win in the HBCU Gameday Classic. But even getting a game is tough for this independent program. The post Bluefield State basketball still looking for a home appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's first offer is to Virginia Tech commit
Virginia Tech cornerback commit Dante Lovett reacts to being offered by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
counton2.com
Breeze offering $25 flights from Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:. Cincinnati, OH. Fort Meyers, FL. Islip/Long Island, NY. Louisville, KY. Orlando, FL. Richmond, VA. Syracuse, NY. Tampa,...
charlestondaily.net
Photo Gallery: Hope for the Holiday Season (The Cistern – Charleston, SC)
Sometimes we just need a sign. The Cistern at the College of Charleston has given us just that! HOPE. Thank you to the amazing College of Charleston and the City of Charleston for these warm reminders.
live5news.com
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Breaks Ground on The Assembly in North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital announced the groundbreaking of The Assembly, a new multifamily community in North Charleston, S.C. The Assembly multifamily development is part of the GARCO Park redevelopment located in the highly desired and walkable neighborhood of Park Circle. The Assembly will...
abcnews4.com
The Coburg Cow 'Noel' is back for the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The famous Coburg Cow, Noel, is back up for the holidays!. Noel is Bessie's sister. Bessie will return after the New Year.
3 men rescued from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were rescued Sunday after their 38-foot boat capsized near Winyah Bay. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said a crew based out of North Carolina relayed a message to Sector Charleston watchstanders shortly before 2:00 p.m. saying the boat was taking on water near the entrance to Winyah Bay. […]
live5news.com
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed. John Henry White, Jr., 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.
walterborolive.com
Middle school students take flight!
Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
Flipped vehicle impacting traffic on I-26 Sunday
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle on I-26 eastbound. According to SCDOT, the left two lanes of I-26 EB near Exit 209 were closed for two hours following a crash. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. one mile west of Exit 209 on I-26. Exit 209 […]
Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
live5news.com
Charleston Holocaust Survivor dead at 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Holocaust survivor, Joe Engel, has died at the age of 95. The polish native is remembered as a community leader and was outspoken about his experiences during World War II. He often shared the atrocities he saw first-hand with students and the community at...
live5news.com
Small Business Saturday sheds light on Lowcountry entrepreneurs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After America’s busiest shopping day of the year, Small Business Saturday aims to focus on shopping local during the holiday season. Small Business Saturday is a national movement that began back in 2010 to encourage buying from local businesses. The Charleston City Market has featured...
wpde.com
Crash involving dump truck blocking traffic on Highmarket Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a dump truck is blocking traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said crews are on the scene at Highmarket Street and West Virginia Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while the westbound lane is...
911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston. The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived. Callers […]
