North Charleston, SC

247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 57-67 loss to Virginia Tech

A veteran Virginia Tech team limited the Minnesota Gophers to 57 points in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge dropping the Gophers to 4-3 on the season. Here are the five takeways from Minnesota's most recent loss against a high major opponent. One. Virginia Tech's D. Virginia Tech is a veteran basketball...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
ROANOKE, VA
counton2.com

Breeze offering $25 flights from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:. Cincinnati, OH. Fort Meyers, FL. Islip/Long Island, NY. Louisville, KY. Orlando, FL. Richmond, VA. Syracuse, NY. Tampa,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Breaks Ground on The Assembly in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital announced the groundbreaking of The Assembly, a new multifamily community in North Charleston, S.C. The Assembly multifamily development is part of the GARCO Park redevelopment located in the highly desired and walkable neighborhood of Park Circle. The Assembly will...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

3 men rescued from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were rescued Sunday after their 38-foot boat capsized near Winyah Bay. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said a crew based out of North Carolina relayed a message to Sector Charleston watchstanders shortly before 2:00 p.m. saying the boat was taking on water near the entrance to Winyah Bay. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed. John Henry White, Jr., 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Middle school students take flight!

Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Flipped vehicle impacting traffic on I-26 Sunday

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle on I-26 eastbound. According to SCDOT, the left two lanes of I-26 EB near Exit 209 were closed for two hours following a crash. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. one mile west of Exit 209 on I-26. Exit 209 […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Holocaust Survivor dead at 95

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Holocaust survivor, Joe Engel, has died at the age of 95. The polish native is remembered as a community leader and was outspoken about his experiences during World War II. He often shared the atrocities he saw first-hand with students and the community at...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Small Business Saturday sheds light on Lowcountry entrepreneurs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After America’s busiest shopping day of the year, Small Business Saturday aims to focus on shopping local during the holiday season. Small Business Saturday is a national movement that began back in 2010 to encourage buying from local businesses. The Charleston City Market has featured...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston. The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived. Callers […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

