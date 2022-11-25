ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #8: RHP Landon Sims

By Michael McDermott
Inside The Diamondbacks
Inside The Diamondbacks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXlzk_0jNUTZmN00

The former National Champion closer will try to make it as a starter in the pros.

Name: Landon Sims

Age: 21

Position: Starting Pitcher

Acquired: 2022 MLB Draft, Competitive Balance Round A (34), $2.347M signing bonus

Tools: Fastball 65, Slider 70, Changeup 40, Command 50, Overall 50

Sims has an explosive fastball with a high spin rate and carry at the top of zone that sits mid 90s and tops out around 98 MPH. He also commands arguably the best slider in the Diamondbacks system, averaging in the mid 80s with a lot of late and horizontal sweep. Those two pitches are already flashing double-plus and are good enough for him to develop into a big league pitcher. His changeup significantly lags behind his other two pitches, but will be key for him to develop if he wants to be a big league starter. He may want to look into adding a fourth pitch with the intention to use it against left-handed hitters as a hedge if the changeup never develops.

In terms of makeup, Sims gets an 80 grade due to his rabid competitive nature and how he controls the pace in at-bats. Rob Friedman, known as the Pitching Ninja on Twitter, refers to him as a pace of play enforcer.

ETA: 2025

Risk: Very High

Top 30 List

2022 Overview

After a successful run as the closer for a National Champion Mississippi State squad, Sims was elevated to be their Friday night starter in 2022. He made three electrifying starts, going 0-2 with a 2.87 ERA, with a 27/2 strikeout to walk ratio in 15.2 innings. In his start against Tulane on March 11th, he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and required Tommy John surgery three days later. He was one of many college arms to go down with a significant arm injury in the 2022 draft class, causing his stock to fall from a potential Top 10 selection to the 34th pick. The D-backs called his name with the 34th overall pick, looking to buy low on a pitcher who will either start or close in the big leagues.

2023 Overview

Sims will likely finish his rehab and return to the mound early in the 2023 season. The player development staff will carefully monitor his workload, which may increase to somewhere around 80-90 innings. The goal will be to get him up to at least 150 innings by 2025 so he can work his way into a big league starter workload. He may start the year with Low-A Visalia to see how his stuff looks for a few starts before moving up to High-A Hillsboro for the majority of the season. It would not shock me to see his season end with Double-A Amarillo, in order to create a challenging environment for him.

MLB Projection

Sims currently is a difficult projection long term, but the two most likely outcomes would be happily welcomed on the big league roster. If he stays injury-free and is able to successfully build up to 150 innings in the 2025 season, he likely ends up as a middle of the rotation arm with an elite two-pitch mix of fastball and sliders with the occasional changeup. If there is even one injury that causes him to miss significant time and makes him unable to catch up in the Arizona Fall League, the D-backs might look to quickly convert him back to a high leverage reliever. I have no doubt Sims will develop into a key pitcher for the D-backs if he's healthy, the only question is if he's starting or ending games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Jacob deGrom Rumors: This Team Is ‘Big Threat’ To Sign Pitcher

If the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes turn into a bidding war, the Mets might be in trouble. New York is in jeopardy of losing its superstar right-hander this offseason, as deGrom is one of the best starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner reportedly is looking to become baseball’s highest-paid pitcher, a label the Mets gave Max Scherzer last offseason when they signed him to a three-year, $130 million deal.
QUEENS, NY
NESN

MLB Rumors: ‘Surprise’ Team In Mix For Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts apparently is drawing some interest out west. It’s a good offseason to be a shortstop, as four of Major League Baseball’s best players at the position are free agents. Bogaerts is a part of an elite quartet that also includes Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Danby Swanson, all of whom are in line to sign rich, long-term contracts at some point this winter.
Yardbarker

Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals

The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/27/22

MLB.com | Mike Lupica: While we here will all be hoping it doesn’t come to this, the possibility of Aaron Judge signing elsewhere is still out there as of right now. If he did, he would become the biggest free agent to ever leave the Yankees in their prime. Only Robinson Canó would really come close, and Judge is far more of a “face of the franchise” figure at the time of free agency.
NEW YORK STATE
The Courier

Cardinals add big win, close loss to record

While most took last week off to focus on Thanksgiving festivities, the Marshall girls basketball team was focused on improving. Fresh off their first win of the season the previous week, the Cardinals were hungry for more W’s, not turkey. The week got off to a stellar start as Marshall crushed Lodi, 53-32, on Tuesday, Nov. 22. What started as a reasonably close matchup through halftime turned into a track meet later in the game as the Cardinals poured in buckets. ...
MARSHALL, WI
Inside The Diamondbacks

Inside The Diamondbacks

Phoenix, AZ
81
Followers
177
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Diamondbacks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Arizona Diamondbacks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks

Comments / 0

Community Policy