Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!
The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
focushillsboro.com
Funds for Oregon’s Paid Leave Programme Will Be Collected From Employees and Businesses Beginning on January 1, 2019
Oregon’s Paid Leave: Beginning in 2019, workers and firms in Oregon with 25 or more employees will be required to contribute to the state’s paid family and medical leave programme. Beginning in 2019, employees will contribute 0.6% of their gross wages, and large companies will chip in an...
focushillsboro.com
Legislators in Oregon Must Remove Obstacles Impeding Production
Obstacles Impeding Production: Bynum is the Democratic chair of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business in Oregon and represents District 51-Happy Valley. Wallan is the deputy chair of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business in Oregon and the representative for House District 6 (Medford) in that state’s legislature.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Breweries and Bars Are Affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic
Oregon’s Breweries and Bars: Businesses of all stripes struggled in 2020. Our participation in the economy has been drastically impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, growth rates for breweries and brewpubs had already been slowing, but the loss of customers and staff due to...
focushillsboro.com
Workers’ Compensation Rates Oregon
Compensation Rates: The analysis released today by the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services shows that the state’s workers’ compensation rates continue to be among the lowest in the country (DCBS). This shows the state’s continuous achievement in making workplaces safer and keeping expenditures under control, according...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Measure 114 suit to begin this week
PORTLAND – The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 was filed in Pendleton’s U.S. District Court, but it’s not being heard there. The action has been moved to Judge Karin Immergut’s courtroom in the Portland District. She has scheduled a hearing on Friday. The...
orangemedianetwork.com
What changes can Oregonians expect from incoming governor Tina Kotek?
Oregonians have elected Tina Kotek to be their next governor, and the governor-elect will face several policy challenges, from houselessness to education and healthcare issues. Kotek, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Christine Drazan and Independent candidate Betsy Johnson. Kotek served as speaker of the house in the Oregon Legislature until...
Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals
The number of patients needing hospital care for the flu is rising, fueling the demand for beds by hundreds of children with a respiratory illness and adults suffering from COVID-19. According to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, about 220 hospitalized patients had COVID in mid-November. That shot up to about 375 people […] The post Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KATU.com
Gov. Brown orders all flags to fly at half staff following death of Virginia Congressman
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset today, November 29. The order comes in honor and remembrance of United States Representative Donald McEachin, Democrat from Virginia. The Governor’s order was issued in conjunction with a proclamation from President Biden.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Law professor: Oregon Measure 114 may not see full implementation for years
Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun control rules, may be held up in the court system for years. That’s according to Norman Williams, a constitutional law professor at Willamette University. The Oregon Firearms Foundation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, owner of Coat of Arms Firearms, have...
Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning
Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
Oregon’s paid leave program will start collecting funds from workers, employers on Jan. 1
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money to fund the new initiative from workers and businesses with 25 or more employees on Jan. 1. Starting next year, workers will pay 0.6% of their gross wages every paycheck and big employers will contribute an additional 0.4%.
focushillsboro.com
Staff Nurses in Oregon Are Suing Providence Medical Group for “Wage Theft”
Wage Theft: Several Oregon-based nurses working for Providence have complained of “wage theft,” in which the company illegally withholds funds from their paychecks. Staff Nurses in Oregon Are Suing Providence Medical Group for “Wage Theft”. Kevin Mealy, a spokesman for the Oregon Nurses Association, said, “Providence isn’t...
focushillsboro.com
Despite the Lack of a “Red Wave,” the Oregon Gop is Hopeful About the Outcome of the 2022 Election
Election: The Republican candidate for Oregon governor, Christine Drazan, begged her followers to “not lose hope” when she conceded the race earlier this month. The Republican Party in Oregon had great hopes that this year would finally end a 40-year losing run in statewide elections. Oregonians were fed up with the status quo, national polls showed that Republicans would do well, and a well-funded independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, had even Democrats questioning their political supremacy.
focushillsboro.com
Wyden and Merkley Declare More Than $800,000 Towards Rural Health Care and Food Assistance in Oregon
Rural Health Care and Food Assistance in Oregon: U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon recently made the announcement that their state will receive $801,300 from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Wyden and Merkley Declare More Than...
focushillsboro.com
Betsy Johnson Was Successful in Attracting Voters in Areas Where She Has Deep Ties
Betsy Johnson: Betsy Johnson, the independent candidate for governor, had a very different base of support six months before the election than she had on Election Day. From the spring of last year through September of this one, polls consistently placed her in a distant third place. Her numbers hovered around 20%, which is dismal in a two-way race but decent in a three-way contest.
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
kptv.com
Protesters, Don’t Shoot Portland settle lawsuit with city over police use of force during 2020 protests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Five protesters and community advocacy organization Don’t Shoot Portland have settled a lawsuit with the City of Portland over the use of force by police during 2020 protests, the Oregon Justice Resource Center (OJRC) announced Tuesday morning. The lawsuit was filed in 2020 in response...
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
focushillsboro.com
Carina Miller, the First Ever Indigenous Chair of the Gorge Commission, Was Recently Elected
Carina Miller: An Indigenous person has been elected as the chair of the Columbia River Gorge Commission, a first for the organization. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs member Carina Miller will assist the commission in achieving a delicate balancing act between the two goals of preserving the natural beauty of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and fostering economic growth in the region.
Comments / 1