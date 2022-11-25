ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!

The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Legislators in Oregon Must Remove Obstacles Impeding Production

Obstacles Impeding Production: Bynum is the Democratic chair of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business in Oregon and represents District 51-Happy Valley. Wallan is the deputy chair of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business in Oregon and the representative for House District 6 (Medford) in that state’s legislature.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Breweries and Bars Are Affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic

Oregon’s Breweries and Bars: Businesses of all stripes struggled in 2020. Our participation in the economy has been drastically impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, growth rates for breweries and brewpubs had already been slowing, but the loss of customers and staff due to...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Workers’ Compensation Rates Oregon

Compensation Rates: The analysis released today by the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services shows that the state’s workers’ compensation rates continue to be among the lowest in the country (DCBS). This shows the state’s continuous achievement in making workplaces safer and keeping expenditures under control, according...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Measure 114 suit to begin this week

PORTLAND – The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 was filed in Pendleton’s U.S. District Court, but it’s not being heard there. The action has been moved to Judge Karin Immergut’s courtroom in the Portland District. She has scheduled a hearing on Friday. The...
PORTLAND, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

What changes can Oregonians expect from incoming governor Tina Kotek?

Oregonians have elected Tina Kotek to be their next governor, and the governor-elect will face several policy challenges, from houselessness to education and healthcare issues. Kotek, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Christine Drazan and Independent candidate Betsy Johnson. Kotek served as speaker of the house in the Oregon Legislature until...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals

The number of patients needing hospital care for the flu is rising, fueling the demand for beds by hundreds of children with a respiratory illness and adults suffering from COVID-19. According to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, about 220 hospitalized patients had COVID in mid-November. That shot up to about 375 people […] The post Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning

Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Staff Nurses in Oregon Are Suing Providence Medical Group for “Wage Theft”

Wage Theft: Several Oregon-based nurses working for Providence have complained of “wage theft,” in which the company illegally withholds funds from their paychecks. Staff Nurses in Oregon Are Suing Providence Medical Group for “Wage Theft”. Kevin Mealy, a spokesman for the Oregon Nurses Association, said, “Providence isn’t...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Despite the Lack of a “Red Wave,” the Oregon Gop is Hopeful About the Outcome of the 2022 Election

Election: The Republican candidate for Oregon governor, Christine Drazan, begged her followers to “not lose hope” when she conceded the race earlier this month. The Republican Party in Oregon had great hopes that this year would finally end a 40-year losing run in statewide elections. Oregonians were fed up with the status quo, national polls showed that Republicans would do well, and a well-funded independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, had even Democrats questioning their political supremacy.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Betsy Johnson Was Successful in Attracting Voters in Areas Where She Has Deep Ties

Betsy Johnson: Betsy Johnson, the independent candidate for governor, had a very different base of support six months before the election than she had on Election Day. From the spring of last year through September of this one, polls consistently placed her in a distant third place. Her numbers hovered around 20%, which is dismal in a two-way race but decent in a three-way contest.
OREGON STATE
92.9 The Bull

The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Carina Miller, the First Ever Indigenous Chair of the Gorge Commission, Was Recently Elected

Carina Miller: An Indigenous person has been elected as the chair of the Columbia River Gorge Commission, a first for the organization. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs member Carina Miller will assist the commission in achieving a delicate balancing act between the two goals of preserving the natural beauty of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and fostering economic growth in the region.
OREGON STATE

