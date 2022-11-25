Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Phys.org
Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert
A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says
Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel." In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
AOL Corp
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married
A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
retailtouchpoints.com
As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
Deadspin
Bring the NBA to Mexico City
The first time I ever went to Mexico, my dad brought us to visit our grandparents, who were alive and living in San Benito, a Texas border town. In the early 90s, we crossed over to buy inexpensive medicine and trinkets from vendors. We had grown up poor, mostly living in trailer parks and spare rooms at aunt’s and uncle’s houses. But when we crossed the border into Mexico, I saw poverty on a scale I didn’t know existed. Mothers hoisted milk cartons attached to tree branches for change as naked children huddled around her.
Comments / 1