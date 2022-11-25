ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

theadvocate.com

Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship

Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say

The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
theadvocate.com

How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.

A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lawsuit: BREC at odds with East Baton Rouge sheriff over tax payments

For the past 30 years, the East Baton Rouge sheriff has served as a provisional collector of the parish’s property tax proceeds, taking in the payments then disbursing them to 40 government agencies that levy tariffs. Since at least 1989, it’s been the top lawman’s practice to skim off...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hydes sign copies of 'Rebel Bayou' during stop at Hammond book store

Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of the novel, “Rebel Bayou,” recently autographed copies of their book during a book signing at Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe in Hammond. Samuel Hyde is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and a professor of history,...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Paradis tornado that hit church had 100 mph winds

The short-lived tornado that ripped through Paradis on Saturday afternoon, damaging the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and knocking power out to at least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers, was rated at EF-1 intensity, with top winds of 100 mph, according to surveyors with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
PARADIS, LA

