Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly says his team has won with 'traits over talent' this season
LSU coach Brian Kelly did not walk into his first year as head coach and write “Southeastern Conference championship” on the board in the locker room. His focus always has been about building a standard. But the 9-3 Tigers managed to win the SEC West, despite a loss...
theadvocate.com
Two 2023 defensive linemen have now decommitted from LSU in the last week
Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens decommitted Monday from LSU. Two four-star defensive linemen in the 2023 class have now decommitted in the last week after Darron Reed flipped to Auburn. Mickens and Reed were part of an impressive recruiting haul over the Fourth of July weekend this summer when LSU...
theadvocate.com
The top transfer for LSU women's basketball has been named SEC player of the week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in the Bahamas last week. Reese — one of the nation’s top transfers, having come to LSU this offseason from Maryland — has...
theadvocate.com
It's SEC Championship week, and LSU-Georgia betting line is on the move; see odds here
The SEC championship game is five days away, and though LSU's College Football Playoff hopes were dashed with a loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, they still play for a conference title against No. 1 Georgia. But if you watch the betting line, it'll be a tough road for the...
theadvocate.com
Live: LSU coach Brian Kelly discusses his team's battle with Georgia in the SEC title game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will address the media at noon on Monday ahead of his team's game against Georgia in Saturday's SEC title game. This will be the place to follow as Kelly discusses the important topics ahead of the conference championship battle. LSU is coming off a disappointing...
theadvocate.com
Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship
Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
theadvocate.com
Dominant start to postseason for West Feliciana; East Feliciana out in round two
With Thanksgiving weekend history, we are getting down to the final stages of the high school football playoffs. It is semifinal time Friday, and it is time to check back in with how local teams have fared in their quest for a state championship. East Feliciana saw an unfortunate end...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
theadvocate.com
A tire recycler says they'll fight blight in Baton Rouge. Competitors are pushing back.
More than three years ago, businesswoman Diane Baum stepped into a then-contentious debate over the cost of a proposed Baton Rouge city-parish tire shredder and offered to run it free-of-charge, after upfront costs, just for the right to the waste tires. Though the Metro Council agreed to let Baum do...
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say
The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
theadvocate.com
If you missed Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas,' here's when it re-airs
Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck. The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:. 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 p.m. Sunday. 1 a.m....
theadvocate.com
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
theadvocate.com
How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.
A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
theadvocate.com
Lawsuit: BREC at odds with East Baton Rouge sheriff over tax payments
For the past 30 years, the East Baton Rouge sheriff has served as a provisional collector of the parish’s property tax proceeds, taking in the payments then disbursing them to 40 government agencies that levy tariffs. Since at least 1989, it’s been the top lawman’s practice to skim off...
theadvocate.com
ACA wants a national planner to study new Heymann location issue. Is a battle looming?
Note: An earlier version of this story misidentified Walker Sanders with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and DDA chair Greg Walls. The story has been updated. When the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts finally opened in 2021 in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina, the response was immediate. The...
theadvocate.com
Hydes sign copies of 'Rebel Bayou' during stop at Hammond book store
Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of the novel, “Rebel Bayou,” recently autographed copies of their book during a book signing at Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe in Hammond. Samuel Hyde is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and a professor of history,...
theadvocate.com
Paradis tornado that hit church had 100 mph winds
The short-lived tornado that ripped through Paradis on Saturday afternoon, damaging the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and knocking power out to at least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers, was rated at EF-1 intensity, with top winds of 100 mph, according to surveyors with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
theadvocate.com
18-year-old Baton Rouge man dies in fatal NO.O shooting; suspect from Plaquemine, police say
An 18-year-old man from Baton Rouge was fatally shot Saturday night on Canal Street in New Orleans; the suspected shooter is a 15-year-old male from Plaquemine, the New Orleans Police Department said. The 18-year-old was walking in the 700 block of Canal Street at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Parish hairdresser leading new mentorship program to build girls into ‘Resilient Rubies’
A Lafayette Parish hairdresser has made it her mission to build local girls into “Resilient Rubies” by equipping them with the financial knowledge and self-confidence to step into adulthood with assurance. When Tequila Alexander began her styling career almost 30 years ago, she didn’t know what it meant...
Comments / 0