Related
Oregon’s Breweries and Bars Are Affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic
Oregon’s Breweries and Bars: Businesses of all stripes struggled in 2020. Our participation in the economy has been drastically impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, growth rates for breweries and brewpubs had already been slowing, but the loss of customers and staff due to...
Staff Nurses in Oregon Are Suing Providence Medical Group for “Wage Theft”
Wage Theft: Several Oregon-based nurses working for Providence have complained of “wage theft,” in which the company illegally withholds funds from their paychecks. Staff Nurses in Oregon Are Suing Providence Medical Group for “Wage Theft”. Kevin Mealy, a spokesman for the Oregon Nurses Association, said, “Providence isn’t...
Legislators in Oregon Must Remove Obstacles Impeding Production
Obstacles Impeding Production: Bynum is the Democratic chair of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business in Oregon and represents District 51-Happy Valley. Wallan is the deputy chair of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business in Oregon and the representative for House District 6 (Medford) in that state’s legislature.
Workers’ Compensation Rates Oregon
Compensation Rates: The analysis released today by the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services shows that the state’s workers’ compensation rates continue to be among the lowest in the country (DCBS). This shows the state’s continuous achievement in making workplaces safer and keeping expenditures under control, according...
Oregon Department of Transportation Has Started Their Winter Preparations
Winter Preparations: The Oregon Department of Transportation is getting its staff ready for the snow that is expected in the coming days so that they can maintain road safety and keep the roadways clear. Oregon Department of Transportation Has Started Their Winter Preparations. “We’re keeping an eye on the weather...
In December, Oregon State Parks is Giving $5 Off the Cost of Annual Parking Permits
Annual Parking Permits: This holiday season, give the gift of the great outdoors and save money at the same time by taking advantage of the 12-month parking permit sale being held in Oregon state parks during the month of December. The colorful drawings that were created by Portland artist El...
Following the 2022 Election, the Racial Diversity of the Oregon Legislature Will Increase
Racial Diversity: Voters in Oregon elected a record number of persons of colour to the state legislature this year, with five Vietnamese-Americans and a second Indigenous woman taking their places in Salem next year. There were 13 individuals of colour serving in the legislature as of January 2021. This year,...
Betsy Johnson Was Successful in Attracting Voters in Areas Where She Has Deep Ties
Betsy Johnson: Betsy Johnson, the independent candidate for governor, had a very different base of support six months before the election than she had on Election Day. From the spring of last year through September of this one, polls consistently placed her in a distant third place. Her numbers hovered around 20%, which is dismal in a two-way race but decent in a three-way contest.
Carina Miller, the First Ever Indigenous Chair of the Gorge Commission, Was Recently Elected
Carina Miller: An Indigenous person has been elected as the chair of the Columbia River Gorge Commission, a first for the organization. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs member Carina Miller will assist the commission in achieving a delicate balancing act between the two goals of preserving the natural beauty of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and fostering economic growth in the region.
Oregon Gas Prices Reduce 20 Cents in a Week, 52 Cents in a Month, and 65 Cents a Year
Gas Prices: According to a survey conducted by GasBuddy of 1,307 gas stations located throughout the state of Oregon, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Oregon dropped by 20 cents in the past week, bringing it down to $4.42 on Monday. Oregon Gas Prices Reduce 20 Cents...
Despite the Lack of a “Red Wave,” the Oregon Gop is Hopeful About the Outcome of the 2022 Election
Election: The Republican candidate for Oregon governor, Christine Drazan, begged her followers to “not lose hope” when she conceded the race earlier this month. The Republican Party in Oregon had great hopes that this year would finally end a 40-year losing run in statewide elections. Oregonians were fed up with the status quo, national polls showed that Republicans would do well, and a well-funded independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, had even Democrats questioning their political supremacy.
Help for Homeowners as Foreclosure Rate Seeing ‘small but Steady Increase’
Help for Homeowners: Homeowners are starting to feel the effects of a possible economic downturn. The number of foreclosures is rising, however, they remain lower than in 2008 or even before the pandemic. Help for Homeowners as Foreclosure Rate Seeing ‘small but Steady Increase’. “Foreclosures are on the rise,...
Leadership for Three of Oregon’s Four Legislative Caucuses Has Been Chosen
Legislative Caucuses: The Oregon Senate is electing a new president for the first time in twenty years. Senator-elect Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) was chosen as the new majority leader by a secret ballot of his fellow Democrats on Friday. Salem Democrat Peter Courtney, who has been in the legislature for 38 years and has served as Senate president since 2003, is retiring. Wagner, Rob (Oregon Legislature)
