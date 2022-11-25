ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
focushillsboro.com

Children and Adults With Illnesses Overflow Oregon Hospitals

Overflow Oregon Hospitals: Children with respiratory illnesses and adults with COVID-19 are increasing the demand for hospital beds. Children and Adults With Illnesses Overflow Oregon Hospitals. About 220 inpatients in Oregon hospitals were diagnosed with COVID in the middle of November, according to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Largest Pollution Settlement in Oregon History Was Made by Precision Castparts

Largest Pollution Settlement: Late in October, as a result of a pollution class action settlement, hundreds of people living in Inner Southeast Portland got money. Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) was sued for allegedly polluting a wide area around their facility, including the neighbourhoods of Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Department of Transportation Has Started Their Winter Preparations

Winter Preparations: The Oregon Department of Transportation is getting its staff ready for the snow that is expected in the coming days so that they can maintain road safety and keep the roadways clear. Oregon Department of Transportation Has Started Their Winter Preparations. “We’re keeping an eye on the weather...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Breweries and Bars Are Affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic

Oregon’s Breweries and Bars: Businesses of all stripes struggled in 2020. Our participation in the economy has been drastically impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, growth rates for breweries and brewpubs had already been slowing, but the loss of customers and staff due to...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Staff Nurses in Oregon Are Suing Providence Medical Group for “Wage Theft”

Wage Theft: Several Oregon-based nurses working for Providence have complained of “wage theft,” in which the company illegally withholds funds from their paychecks. Staff Nurses in Oregon Are Suing Providence Medical Group for “Wage Theft”. Kevin Mealy, a spokesman for the Oregon Nurses Association, said, “Providence isn’t...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Betsy Johnson Was Successful in Attracting Voters in Areas Where She Has Deep Ties

Betsy Johnson: Betsy Johnson, the independent candidate for governor, had a very different base of support six months before the election than she had on Election Day. From the spring of last year through September of this one, polls consistently placed her in a distant third place. Her numbers hovered around 20%, which is dismal in a two-way race but decent in a three-way contest.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Carina Miller, the First Ever Indigenous Chair of the Gorge Commission, Was Recently Elected

Carina Miller: An Indigenous person has been elected as the chair of the Columbia River Gorge Commission, a first for the organization. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs member Carina Miller will assist the commission in achieving a delicate balancing act between the two goals of preserving the natural beauty of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and fostering economic growth in the region.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Despite the Lack of a “Red Wave,” the Oregon Gop is Hopeful About the Outcome of the 2022 Election

Election: The Republican candidate for Oregon governor, Christine Drazan, begged her followers to “not lose hope” when she conceded the race earlier this month. The Republican Party in Oregon had great hopes that this year would finally end a 40-year losing run in statewide elections. Oregonians were fed up with the status quo, national polls showed that Republicans would do well, and a well-funded independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, had even Democrats questioning their political supremacy.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy