Children and Adults With Illnesses Overflow Oregon Hospitals
Overflow Oregon Hospitals: Children with respiratory illnesses and adults with COVID-19 are increasing the demand for hospital beds. Children and Adults With Illnesses Overflow Oregon Hospitals. About 220 inpatients in Oregon hospitals were diagnosed with COVID in the middle of November, according to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health...
The Largest Pollution Settlement in Oregon History Was Made by Precision Castparts
Largest Pollution Settlement: Late in October, as a result of a pollution class action settlement, hundreds of people living in Inner Southeast Portland got money. Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) was sued for allegedly polluting a wide area around their facility, including the neighbourhoods of Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The...
Oregon Department of Transportation Has Started Their Winter Preparations
Winter Preparations: The Oregon Department of Transportation is getting its staff ready for the snow that is expected in the coming days so that they can maintain road safety and keep the roadways clear. Oregon Department of Transportation Has Started Their Winter Preparations. “We’re keeping an eye on the weather...
In December, Oregon State Parks is Giving $5 Off the Cost of Annual Parking Permits
Annual Parking Permits: This holiday season, give the gift of the great outdoors and save money at the same time by taking advantage of the 12-month parking permit sale being held in Oregon state parks during the month of December. The colorful drawings that were created by Portland artist El...
Oregon’s Breweries and Bars Are Affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic
Oregon’s Breweries and Bars: Businesses of all stripes struggled in 2020. Our participation in the economy has been drastically impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, growth rates for breweries and brewpubs had already been slowing, but the loss of customers and staff due to...
Staff Nurses in Oregon Are Suing Providence Medical Group for “Wage Theft”
Wage Theft: Several Oregon-based nurses working for Providence have complained of “wage theft,” in which the company illegally withholds funds from their paychecks. Staff Nurses in Oregon Are Suing Providence Medical Group for “Wage Theft”. Kevin Mealy, a spokesman for the Oregon Nurses Association, said, “Providence isn’t...
Following the 2022 Election, the Racial Diversity of the Oregon Legislature Will Increase
Racial Diversity: Voters in Oregon elected a record number of persons of colour to the state legislature this year, with five Vietnamese-Americans and a second Indigenous woman taking their places in Salem next year. There were 13 individuals of colour serving in the legislature as of January 2021. This year,...
Betsy Johnson Was Successful in Attracting Voters in Areas Where She Has Deep Ties
Betsy Johnson: Betsy Johnson, the independent candidate for governor, had a very different base of support six months before the election than she had on Election Day. From the spring of last year through September of this one, polls consistently placed her in a distant third place. Her numbers hovered around 20%, which is dismal in a two-way race but decent in a three-way contest.
Carina Miller, the First Ever Indigenous Chair of the Gorge Commission, Was Recently Elected
Carina Miller: An Indigenous person has been elected as the chair of the Columbia River Gorge Commission, a first for the organization. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs member Carina Miller will assist the commission in achieving a delicate balancing act between the two goals of preserving the natural beauty of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and fostering economic growth in the region.
Wyden and Merkley Declare More Than $800,000 Towards Rural Health Care and Food Assistance in Oregon
Rural Health Care and Food Assistance in Oregon: U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon recently made the announcement that their state will receive $801,300 from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Wyden and Merkley Declare More Than...
Despite the Lack of a “Red Wave,” the Oregon Gop is Hopeful About the Outcome of the 2022 Election
Election: The Republican candidate for Oregon governor, Christine Drazan, begged her followers to “not lose hope” when she conceded the race earlier this month. The Republican Party in Oregon had great hopes that this year would finally end a 40-year losing run in statewide elections. Oregonians were fed up with the status quo, national polls showed that Republicans would do well, and a well-funded independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, had even Democrats questioning their political supremacy.
