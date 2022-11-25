Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
e-cryptonews.com
How to Avoid Losing In Cryptocurrency Trading – 8 Steps!
Cryptocurrency investment and trading can be a very profitable and exciting way to make money. However, it’s also an extremely uncertain business. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more have hopped on the blockchain-based money-transferrer bandwagon. As a result, the cryptocurrency market is becoming increasingly competitive. In order...
forkast.news
Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto
Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.
Nigerian Regulators Spurn Cryptocurrencies for Digital Assets That Protect Investors
Despite the popularity of cryptocurrencies in the country, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria has no plans to make crypto part of its digital asset trading goals. That is, at least not until regulators there can agree to standards that keep investors safe, the SEC’s general director said...
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin and Ether Are Not Securities in Belgium, Financial Regulator Clarifies
Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether cannot be classified as securities or investment instruments, according to a communication issued by the financial watchdog in Belgium. The authority has tried to clarify the matter, noting that the digital coins may be subject to other regulations. FSMA: Securities Laws Do Not Apply to...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
zycrypto.com
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
wealthinsidermag.com
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
e-cryptonews.com
Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies: Learn to Profit From Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency trading is a type of investment that can be done with the help of digital currency. Cryptocurrencies are digital asset that provides the same level of security as traditional currencies, but they have certain characteristics and traits that make them more attractive. In this article, we will discuss what...
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
dailyhodl.com
New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin worth $1.5B leaves Coinbase; Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 25 includes Binance publishing BTC proof of reserve, BNB hitting 6% market dominance as mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin, 100,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.5 billion leaving Coinbase in 48 hours, and CoinList denying rumors of insolvency. Glassnode data reveals that Coinbase BTC reserve...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K
Bitcoin (BTC) still risks a drop to below $7,000 in this bear market, the latest worst-case scenario prediction warns. In its latest livestream broadcasted on Nov. 24, trading platform DecenTrader revealed targets for a BTC price bottom. Analyst flags “oldschool, rock-hard support” for Bitc. The most recent in...
CoinTelegraph
Disaster looms for Digital Currency Group thanks to regulators and whales
The cryptocurrency tide is flowing out, and it looks more and more like Digital Currency Group (DCG) has been skinny dipping. But let’s be clear: The current crypto contagion isn’t a failure of crypto as a technology or long-term investment. DCG’s problem is one of failure by regulators and gatekeepers.
dailycoin.com
Justin Sun and Vitalik Buterin Join wETH Insolvency Joke, Market Crashes
The crypto market is in the red zone today after crypto entrepreneurs Justin Sun and Vitalik Buterin joined the insider joke of wrapped Ethereum’s (wETH) insolvency that went viral over the weekend. The wETH Insolvency Joke. On Sunday, November 27th, blockchain and ERC-721A developer ‘cygaar’ took to Twitter to...
Comments / 0