Oregon State

e-cryptonews.com

How to Avoid Losing In Cryptocurrency Trading – 8 Steps!

Cryptocurrency investment and trading can be a very profitable and exciting way to make money. However, it’s also an extremely uncertain business. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more have hopped on the blockchain-based money-transferrer bandwagon. As a result, the cryptocurrency market is becoming increasingly competitive. In order...
forkast.news

Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto

Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.
wealthinsidermag.com

Bitcoin and Ether Are Not Securities in Belgium, Financial Regulator Clarifies

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether cannot be classified as securities or investment instruments, according to a communication issued by the financial watchdog in Belgium. The authority has tried to clarify the matter, noting that the digital coins may be subject to other regulations. FSMA: Securities Laws Do Not Apply to...
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
wealthinsidermag.com

10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e

A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
e-cryptonews.com

Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies: Learn to Profit From Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency trading is a type of investment that can be done with the help of digital currency. Cryptocurrencies are digital asset that provides the same level of security as traditional currencies, but they have certain characteristics and traits that make them more attractive. In this article, we will discuss what...
dailyhodl.com

New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin’s new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K

Bitcoin (BTC) still risks a drop to below $7,000 in this bear market, the latest worst-case scenario prediction warns. In its latest livestream broadcasted on Nov. 24, trading platform DecenTrader revealed targets for a BTC price bottom. Analyst flags “oldschool, rock-hard support” for Bitc. The most recent in...
CoinTelegraph

Disaster looms for Digital Currency Group thanks to regulators and whales

The cryptocurrency tide is flowing out, and it looks more and more like Digital Currency Group (DCG) has been skinny dipping. But let’s be clear: The current crypto contagion isn’t a failure of crypto as a technology or long-term investment. DCG’s problem is one of failure by regulators and gatekeepers.
dailycoin.com

Justin Sun and Vitalik Buterin Join wETH Insolvency Joke, Market Crashes

The crypto market is in the red zone today after crypto entrepreneurs Justin Sun and Vitalik Buterin joined the insider joke of wrapped Ethereum’s (wETH) insolvency that went viral over the weekend. The wETH Insolvency Joke. On Sunday, November 27th, blockchain and ERC-721A developer ‘cygaar’ took to Twitter to...

