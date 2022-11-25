ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Scary Encounter With Bears in Glacier National Park Is Nail-Biting

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5NkE_0jNUPgrk00

Luckily the hikers did exactly what they were supposed to do in this situation.

Bear encounters are reasonably rare occurences, but they pick up in frequency during certain times of year- like right now, when bears are scouring for extra food to prepare for hibernation. While oftentimes bears have little interest in hikers, if they're being territorial or their cubs are nearby, they can get very aggressive very quickly. Knowing how to react when faced with an aggressive bear may save your life.

The official @weatherchannel TikTok account shared a scary video of hikers coming face-to-face with an aggressive bear. This video is truly gut-wrenching.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As terrifying as this video is, it demonstrates something really significant- how important it is to know what to when faced with a bear on the trail. Despite the bear showing potentially aggressive behavior, the hikers didn't turn around and run- as understandable as the desire to do so is, that can trigger a bear's chasing instincts, and then they'd really be in trouble. Instead, they backed away slowly, giving it space without turning their backs, and made lots of noise until it moved on. Because they stayed calm and practiced the proper protocol, they defused the dangerous situation and were alright- and didn't even have to use their bear spray.

This video was taken at Glacier National Park , Montana, where there have been quite a few bear encounters this season. However, bears can be found all over the country- Hawai'i is the only US state that does not have any wild bear population at all. Therefore, it's a good idea for hikers all over to read up on what to do in a bear encounter. Better safe than sorry!

"Reminds me of the time I got charged by a bear in Banff. Thank god I had bear spray. Saved my life. They closed they trail down for the rest of the day," @psteelflex recounted their terrifying bear encounter. "Kid was hiking solo. Fortunate for him family came up from behind. Solo hiker is vulnerable. More people, bear is less likely to be aggressive," @jwd4212 praised the hikers for banding together. "You guys were very chill, good job- this could have ended badly," @cherihuberdeau said, applauding their potentially life-saving reactions.

Always arm yourself with knowledge- and bear spray- before going on a hike. Knowing what to do when you encounter a bear may very well save your life one day, It certainly did for these hikers in this case!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Lone Wolf Takes On 4 Coyotes Over An Elk Carcass In Yellowstone National Park

Welp, sometimes strength in numbers goes a lot farther than strength alone. There’re no questions, one on one, a wolf beats the hell out of a coyote everyday of the week. The size difference says it all. A wolf can weigh well over 100-pounds, while they normally average around that weight. A large coyote is 45-pounds, while they average a bit lower closer to the 30-pound mark. It’s not even close… a wolf could ruin a coyote’s day very quickly.
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak

A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
a-z-animals.com

See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
WISCONSIN STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park

A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
WYOMING STATE
iheart.com

Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
403
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy