Don't kill Babies
3d ago
Wait a minute, $700 wouldn't raise an eyebrow in California. Here in PA just voted in a guy who believes in California Liberalism. Probably won't hear much about this in the future as likely misdemeanors will no longer be prosecuted. We can be just like the liberals in California, Yea!
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
Local contractor accused of taking payments for work he never started taken into custody
SMITHTON, Pa. — A local contractor accused of taking payments for services and then never starting the work was taken into custody Tuesday morning, following a weeks-long investigation. Jason Pirl is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on warrants out of Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties. The Westmoreland...
Police ask for help to identify attempted bank robber
Carnegie police are asking for help to identify the person who allegedly broke into a bank on Nov. 27. Police said the person, shown wearing a Pirates hat with most of their face covered and a black coat, entered the bank through an unlocked door after hours and attempted to access a vault.
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Zone 5 police confirmed an Amazon delivery driver was targeted when she pulled over to drop off a package. Police say a thief jumped into her truck on Rosedale Street and then drove off. But what was he after, the packages or a quick joy...
venangoextra.com
Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle
An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting woman, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp
PITTSBURGH — An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of shooting a woman and leaving her on an Interstate 579 ramp with a gunshot wound Monday. According to Pittsburgh police, the couple was driving from I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies and the off ramp is where police say Kevin Crew shot the woman.
Man arrested, charged with attempted homicide in October assault; police looking for second suspect
TARENTUM, Pa. — Police arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in an October assault in Harrison Township. According to Allegheny County police, officials arrested Troy Vickers in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue in Tarentum on Nov. 28. According to a news release, police officers responded to a...
Local police department seeing problems after several cruisers damaged in accidents
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Five marked police cruisers at New Castle Police Department were damaged in accidents in the past few months. Now the department is down to its minimum number of marked vehicles in its fleet.”Of course it’s concerning,” said Krystalynn Anderson, New Castle resident.
Arrest warrant issued following SWAT situation at home in Washington County
An arrest warrant has been issued after SWAT responded to a home for a domestic situation in Washington County. Police were first called to the home in the 600 block of Carriage Hill in Peters Township after the woman living there said her boyfriend began dragging her and choking her after he accused of her of texting other men.
explore venango
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Charged In Thanksgiving Crash
A crash on Thanksgiving in Butler Township has resulted in charges for a local man. According to police, 31-year-old Zane Perry of Butler lost control of his vehicle just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bullcreek Road. Perry hit a culvert before striking and shearing off a...
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigating Recent Scam
State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
Police: Argument preceded South Side shooting
Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man was found just before midnight in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of West LaClede Avenue.
Centre Daily
Driver gets impaled during crash while fleeing from police, Pennsylvania cops say
A driver fleeing from a police officer who tried to pull him over was later impaled during a crash, authorities in Pennsylvania said. The officer was on patrol when they saw the driver turn and drive into oncoming traffic at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, according to a news release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman gets 8 to 16 years for driving over, killing boyfriend in Homewood
Ausha Brown had only been dating Von Washington, she said, for about five weeks when she killed him. On Monday, as Brown was ordered to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder, she told the court that in the moments before she ran Washington over in her black SUV, he had assaulted her.
Penn Hills man arrested for shooting another man, fleeing police in Verona
TARENTUM, Pa. — A Penn Hills man is behind bars after police said he shot another man and fled from police in Verona in early November. According to Allegheny County police, Verona police were called to a fight in the 800 block of Allegheny River Boulevard at around 10:54 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Grandmother of victim speaks out after 3 people shot in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Three people are expected to survive after being shot at a home on Pirl Street in McKeesport. Channel 11 spoke exclusively with a woman who not only lives next door in the duplex, but is the grandmother of one of the victims. “They were arguing back...
explore venango
Oil City Residents Caught with Drugs, Cash, Sawed-Off Rifle During Traffic Stop
HAYFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City residents were arrested after authorities discovered drugs, cash, and a sawed-off rifle in a vehicle in Hayfield Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, a disabled motorist was observed at mile marker 156 on Interstate 79 southbound in Hayfield Township, Crawford County, around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25.
