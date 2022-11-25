ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Comments / 30

Don't kill Babies
3d ago

Wait a minute, $700 wouldn't raise an eyebrow in California. Here in PA just voted in a guy who believes in California Liberalism. Probably won't hear much about this in the future as likely misdemeanors will no longer be prosecuted. We can be just like the liberals in California, Yea!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
venangoextra.com

Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle

An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
INDIANA, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Charged In Thanksgiving Crash

A crash on Thanksgiving in Butler Township has resulted in charges for a local man. According to police, 31-year-old Zane Perry of Butler lost control of his vehicle just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bullcreek Road. Perry hit a culvert before striking and shearing off a...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Residents Caught with Drugs, Cash, Sawed-Off Rifle During Traffic Stop

HAYFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City residents were arrested after authorities discovered drugs, cash, and a sawed-off rifle in a vehicle in Hayfield Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, a disabled motorist was observed at mile marker 156 on Interstate 79 southbound in Hayfield Township, Crawford County, around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25.
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy