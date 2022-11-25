Read full article on original website
Related
Police search for infant remains at Blair County home
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
Police looking for man missing out of Armstrong County
GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing man from Armstrong County. According to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, James George, from Gilpin Township, was last seen in the 100 block of Stullville Road at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Police said George was last seen wearing...
butlerradio.com
Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident
A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Charged In Thanksgiving Crash
A crash on Thanksgiving in Butler Township has resulted in charges for a local man. According to police, 31-year-old Zane Perry of Butler lost control of his vehicle just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bullcreek Road. Perry hit a culvert before striking and shearing off a...
Local contractor accused of taking payments for work he never started taken into custody
SMITHTON, Pa. — A local contractor accused of taking payments for services and then never starting the work was taken into custody Tuesday morning, following a weeks-long investigation. Jason Pirl is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on warrants out of Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties. The Westmoreland...
venangoextra.com
Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle
An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
butlerradio.com
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter
Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney received a report of an altercation at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on...
Someone stole donations from Goodwill in State College, police investigate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone decided to make their own Black Friday deals on Monday by reportedly taking things that were donated to the GoodWill store on Benner Pike, police report. State College police are investigating after they said the reported theft happened from the donation area of the store on Nov. 28 at […]
Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
explore venango
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
explore venango
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
“Suspicious” fire under investigation in Chautauqua County
"The 53-foot semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner," the Sheriff's office said.
explore venango
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting woman, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp
PITTSBURGH — An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of shooting a woman and leaving her on an Interstate 579 ramp with a gunshot wound Monday. According to Pittsburgh police, the couple was driving from I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies and the off ramp is where police say Kevin Crew shot the woman.
Comments / 1