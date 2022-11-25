ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Police search for infant remains at Blair County home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident

A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Charged In Thanksgiving Crash

A crash on Thanksgiving in Butler Township has resulted in charges for a local man. According to police, 31-year-old Zane Perry of Butler lost control of his vehicle just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bullcreek Road. Perry hit a culvert before striking and shearing off a...
BUTLER, PA
venangoextra.com

Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle

An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
butlerradio.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter

Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
WARREN, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy