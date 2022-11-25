Record numbers voted

more than 2,000 county residents voted outside of their home precinct (which state law allows) during elections held earlier this month.

County Elections Administrator Doug Fergu-

son reported the figure

during the County Commissioners Court meeting Nov. 22.

“It is a record number,” Ferguson added.

Also during the election, one of the busiest polling stations was open in Bertram at the Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 South Gabriel.

More than 650 people voted there during Election Day Nov. 8, Ferguson recalled.

“They had a line all day long,” Ferguson added. “It was an interesting phenomenon.”

Election results show out of more than 21,000 votes tallied during recent elections, three votes were over votes. Meaning, the voter cast a ballot for more than one candidate running for a

particular office, when only

one selection was allowed.

As required by election law, all over votes by the voter

for the particular office were disqualified. Too, election officials

tabulated more than 8,780 under votes during the election. Meaning the voter chose not to vote for every candidate listed on his or her

ballot for a specific position.

To be sure, selections by the same voter for other candidates running for other spe-

cific offices were counted.