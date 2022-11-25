ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Not even Nicklas Bendtner could save Team Denmark in the BLAST Premier Fall showmatch

One of the most spectacular showmatches in CS:GO esports history featured 6v5 rounds, low gravity, players covered in fog on the stage, and the appearance of Nicklas Bendtner, one of the greatest Danish football players of all time. Nevertheless, the fan-voted Dream Team featuring s1mple and m0NESY ended up winning 16-12, putting on an incredible show along the way.
Superstar EU top laner will focus on content creation in 2023 after failing to find new LCS team

After a disappointing year with Team Liquid, League of Legends top laner Bwipo has confirmed that he will not be stepping onto the stage for the 2023 Spring Split. The 23-year-old veteran broke the news while streaming, and said that during the regular season, he’ll be working as a content creator for Liquid. He’ll be streaming his solo queue and Champion’s Queue matches as he prepares to join a team in the following summer.
CadiaN and mom share emotional moment that shows what BLAST CS:GO title meant to Heroic

Heroic’s win over FaZe Clan at the grand finals of BLAST Premier Fall Final yesterday in Copenhagen, Denmark was an important milestone. It was both the team’s and cadiaN’s first title at a tier-one LAN CS:GO championship—and the Heroic captain celebrated with one person who has always been there for him.
Bwipo claims Reddit plays big role in League roster decisions

After being unable to find a professional League of Legends team for the 2023 Spring Split, the newest Team Liquid content creator Bwipo claimed yesterday that Reddit has more influence on roster decisions than most fans realize. “Public opinion is really strong, it matters a lot,” he said. “I think...
League and VALORANT to introduce more tournaments for marginalized genders in 2023

Riot Games is set to increasingly host tournaments for marginalized genders across its titles starting in 2023. The expansion will directly and immediately involve VALORANT, while Riot’s more seasoned title, League of Legends, will need a bit more time before presenting an established tournament ecosystem for marginalized genders. VALORANT...
One last bomb: Veteran tank Poko retires from professional Overwatch

The master of the D.Va bomb is calling it a career. With five seasons under his belt in the Overwatch League, Gael “Poko” Gouzerch is retiring, he announced earlier today on Twitter. As one of the Overwatch League originals, Poko was a part of the Philadelphia Fusion for...
Twistzz admires ‘villain’ CS:GO pro’s leadership skills, compares him to karrigan

Heroic’s CS:GO captain and AWPer cadiaN has undergone a long journey in CS:GO. From playing the first Major to spending years away from top-tier competition, he finally won an S-tier LAN championship in the form of BLAST Premier Fall Final yesterday and proved he’s one of the most outstanding in-game leaders in the world.
How one CS:GO map has hurt Team Liquid over and over again

Every team in professional Counter-Strike has had its ups and downs with certain maps in the competitive pool. Even the greatest teams of all time, such as 2019 Astralis and 2015 Fnatic, have had to adjust their map bans during cold streaks. What is rarely seen at such a high...
Players race to World First level 70 in WoW Dragonflight in just a matter of hours

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has only been out for a matter of hours (if you could even login) and already a swath of players have reached the game’s new level cap, 70. As reported by Method’s Race to World First broadcast, the first group of players to hit the mark was a five-stack of Korean players which included Adelio7.
Former League world champion Nuguri retires from pro play

After parting ways with DWG KIA on Nov. 15, Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon has officially retired from professional League of Legends today. The announcement was confirmed by Korizon’s Ashley Kang with a public post on social media. Nuguri started his competitive career back in 2017 on I Gaming...
T1 locks in League of Legends coaching staff ahead of 2023

T1 has confirmed its League of Legends coaching staff today ahead of the 2023 LCK Spring Split. Former professional player and T1 top laner Kim “Roach” Kang-hee has rejoined the organization and will become one of the three coaches working with head coach Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong next season. Together with him, Kim “Sky” Ha-neul and Im “Tom” Jae-hyeon will form the new coaching staff for the next season.
Riot to address increasing prevalence of funneling in League’s ongoing preseason

One of the most polarizing strategies in the history of League of Legends has made a strong comeback thanks to this preseason’s jungle changes. The controversial gameplay tactic of funneling, in which League players expend all of their resources into one player with strange, support-oriented picks across the map, has made a strong comeback in this year’s preseason. This strategy has previously been tackled heavily by Riot due to its difficult counterplay, having been either nerfed or changed completely at multiple points over the past few years.
Modern Warfare 2 FC event: Should you support Tunisia or France?

The World Cup is here to turn everyone into a soccer fan for the month, and Call of Duty is taking the opportunity to connect its fans with the premier sporting event. Throughout the remainder of the 2022 World Cup, Modern Warfare 2 players will be able to participate in a prediction event to unlock weapon blueprints and other rewards. Considering you need to get two correct predictions to unlock the weapon blueprint, you’ll need to do some research to place a safe bet, and the upcoming match features Tunisia and France.
T1 to kick off VCT 2023 season training with NA boot camp

But the League team is staying in Korea. The T1 VALORANT players are set to practice against North American teams prior to the start of the season next year, according to T1 player Ha “Sayaplayer” Jeong-woo. T1 will compete in the APAC international league in 2023 since the...

