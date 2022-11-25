ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Every commitment in Vols' 2023 class

Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 11 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings, with the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class now just a little more than three weeks away. And the Vols are still hoping to add at least a few more players to their class down the stretch.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Staff Predictions: No.10 Tennessee-Vanderbilt

No.10 Tennessee will be at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville as the Vols compete in their annual in-state rivalry game against Vanderbilt. Tennessee is coming off of a big loss to South Carolina, which seemingly eliminated any playoff chance for this year. Can the Vols get back on track and finish out ...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Milton III makes a 60-yard throw look effortless in warmups ahead of Tennessee-Vanderbilt

Joe Milton III is getting his first start of the season for Tennessee against Vanderbilt following the injury of Hendon Hooker. But that’s not as huge of a problem as some may believe. Milton has shown several times this season he has the talent to sling it. He’s thrown for 6 touchdowns this season in garbage time of Tennessee’s blowout wins.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
atozsports.com

Look: Vols QB Hendon Hooker dances in locker room after win over Vandy

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his UT career end last week against South Carolina due to a torn ACL, but he was still on the sideline on Saturday night in Nashville. Hooker was a visible presence on the sideline during Tennessee’s 56-0 shellacking of Vanderbilt. The Greensboro, NC native...
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville

Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
NASHVILLE, TN
allamericanatlas.com

21 Awesome Things to Do Alone in Nashville, Tennessee (2022)

A place that is home to a long history of creativity that can be seen everywhere today in the sound of the city and an on-the-rise art scene. But it is not all non-stop action, there are spaces for calm as well, wide open landscapes just on the outskirts, and parks that line the Cumberland river as it winds through the center of the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN

