ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's 4680 Cells Are Worse Than Those In Regular Batteries

A joint study by UC San Diego and The Limiting Factor, a science and technology YouTube channel, has unearthed interesting data about Tesla's 4680 battery cells. Jordan Glesige, the man behind the channel, purchased a used 4680 cell that formed part of a Tesla Model Y battery pack. With just 420 miles, the $800 cell is as close to new as possible. The analysis from UC San Diego shows the 4680 cell - produced at Giga Austin - has a nominal energy density of 244 watt-hours per kilogram. The usable figure is even lower, at 230 Wh/kg.
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
MotorBiscuit

Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers?

The Dodge Charger Pursuit is an example of V6 Charger and V8 Charger that cops can use. Police Chargers are in use all over the country. The post Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog

Mercedes-Benz celebrates 40 years of the first Baby Benz

Mercedes-Benz's lineup changed significantly in late 1982. By launching a new entry-level model called W201 internally and Baby Benz colloquially, the Stuttgart-based company made its cars accessible to a much wider audience and considerably increased its annual sales. Although the first W201 saw the light that awaits at the end...
torquenews.com

What People Are Missing From the Tesla Cybertruck

We have a video of some interesting findings on the Tesla Cybertruck that many people have probably missed. Tesla is supposed to release the Cybertruck next year and we've seen prototypes of it, including a reveal event where the window was broken by a steel ball. But there are a few things that nobody realizes about the Cybertruck and we'll share them with you now.
Interesting Engineering

A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology

The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flying Magazine

Piper J-3 Cub’s Heritage of Simplicity, Reliability

The J-3’s design can be traced back to the Taylor E-2 from the early 1930s. [Courtesy: Jim Stevenson]. The Caterham Seven. The Ford 8N. The BMW R69. Some of history’s most iconic machines embraced mechanical simplicity, and achieved continued success by sticking to the original plan. By resisting the urge to add features and increase complexity, manufacturers discovered that sometimes less is more.
torquenews.com

Tesla Cybertruck: 1,5 Million Reservation Holders, Needs To Start Selling ASAP

Given the increasing competition from traditional automakers, Tesla needs to recover the momentum created with the launch of the Cybertruck, after – long - three years without a new electric model on the market: the million and a half Cybertruck accumulated reservations should by all means work as a guarantee of business success.
TEXAS STATE
Tree Hugger

Noise Pollution Maps Offer a Nightmare Feast for the Senses

Silence. For more than half the world’s population estimated to be living in urban areas, the manifestation of that word today is likely only possible with some assistance from noise-canceling headphones. Absent technology, our ears are otherwise pervaded with a soundscape of cars, horns, planes, construction, and other textured nuances of city living.
CarBuzz.com

Does Wheel Size Matter?

Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
Autoblog

Chevy 3100 pickups from the 1950s get an electric makeover

The electric age meets the Fifties … in luscious cherry red, appetizing buttercream, cool slate blue, and with 294 horsepower. Kindred Motorworks, a California-based restoration operation, is developing an electric version of the classic Chevrolet 3100, the half-ton truck that was one of the best-selling pickups in the U.S. during its production run from 1947 to 1953. The company is taking pre-orders now — at an MSRP of $159,000 — and expects to deliver to customers in 2024.
electrek.co

Tesla Semi completes first 500-mile trip with a full load

Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla Semi has completed its first 500-mile trip with a full load – quite a feat for a battery-electric truck. Tesla Semi is an all-electric class 8 commercial truck that Tesla first unveiled in 2017, and it was supposed to be in production in 2019. However, it was delayed several times.
Tree Hugger

How Can We Achieve Thermal Delight In Our Homes?

In a recent post about a Shelton Group survey, we noted that people used to say comfort was their highest priority, but this was changing to prioritizing safety and security. But then Suzanne Shelton muddied the waters by noting:. "What IS surprising, though, is that safety and security aren’t just...
Tree Hugger

What Are Bioplastics? Overview and Impacts

Bioplastics are plastics made from renewable biological material, usually plants, waste, or microorganisms rather than petroleum or natural gas. Many bioplastics can be far more beneficial to the environment than plastics made from fossil fuels, but others can be no better than the original. It depends on how bioplastics are made.
Top Speed

Here's Why Ducati Won't Make An Entry-Level Motorcycle

Ducati is arguably one of the most premium bikemakers, often cited as the Ferrari of the two-wheeler world. And in this world, the youth is a key market with almost all of Ducati’s rivals - especially the Japanese four - which are paying plenty of attention to it. Naturally, you and we expect the Italian firm to follow the same path, but one of the company’s top executives - Andrea Ferraresi - has now diminished the idea completely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy