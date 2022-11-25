Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Tesla's 4680 Cells Are Worse Than Those In Regular Batteries
A joint study by UC San Diego and The Limiting Factor, a science and technology YouTube channel, has unearthed interesting data about Tesla's 4680 battery cells. Jordan Glesige, the man behind the channel, purchased a used 4680 cell that formed part of a Tesla Model Y battery pack. With just 420 miles, the $800 cell is as close to new as possible. The analysis from UC San Diego shows the 4680 cell - produced at Giga Austin - has a nominal energy density of 244 watt-hours per kilogram. The usable figure is even lower, at 230 Wh/kg.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers?
The Dodge Charger Pursuit is an example of V6 Charger and V8 Charger that cops can use. Police Chargers are in use all over the country. The post Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz celebrates 40 years of the first Baby Benz
Mercedes-Benz's lineup changed significantly in late 1982. By launching a new entry-level model called W201 internally and Baby Benz colloquially, the Stuttgart-based company made its cars accessible to a much wider audience and considerably increased its annual sales. Although the first W201 saw the light that awaits at the end...
The EPA Finds That E15 Fuel Is Dangerous for 2001 Model Cars and Older
Here's a look at the danger and safety risks of using E15 fuel in cars from the 2001 model year or older. The post The EPA Finds That E15 Fuel Is Dangerous for 2001 Model Cars and Older appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
What People Are Missing From the Tesla Cybertruck
We have a video of some interesting findings on the Tesla Cybertruck that many people have probably missed. Tesla is supposed to release the Cybertruck next year and we've seen prototypes of it, including a reveal event where the window was broken by a steel ball. But there are a few things that nobody realizes about the Cybertruck and we'll share them with you now.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
Flying Magazine
Piper J-3 Cub’s Heritage of Simplicity, Reliability
The J-3’s design can be traced back to the Taylor E-2 from the early 1930s. [Courtesy: Jim Stevenson]. The Caterham Seven. The Ford 8N. The BMW R69. Some of history’s most iconic machines embraced mechanical simplicity, and achieved continued success by sticking to the original plan. By resisting the urge to add features and increase complexity, manufacturers discovered that sometimes less is more.
torquenews.com
Tesla Cybertruck: 1,5 Million Reservation Holders, Needs To Start Selling ASAP
Given the increasing competition from traditional automakers, Tesla needs to recover the momentum created with the launch of the Cybertruck, after – long - three years without a new electric model on the market: the million and a half Cybertruck accumulated reservations should by all means work as a guarantee of business success.
Tree Hugger
Noise Pollution Maps Offer a Nightmare Feast for the Senses
Silence. For more than half the world’s population estimated to be living in urban areas, the manifestation of that word today is likely only possible with some assistance from noise-canceling headphones. Absent technology, our ears are otherwise pervaded with a soundscape of cars, horns, planes, construction, and other textured nuances of city living.
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
Autoblog
Chevy 3100 pickups from the 1950s get an electric makeover
The electric age meets the Fifties … in luscious cherry red, appetizing buttercream, cool slate blue, and with 294 horsepower. Kindred Motorworks, a California-based restoration operation, is developing an electric version of the classic Chevrolet 3100, the half-ton truck that was one of the best-selling pickups in the U.S. during its production run from 1947 to 1953. The company is taking pre-orders now — at an MSRP of $159,000 — and expects to deliver to customers in 2024.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi completes first 500-mile trip with a full load
Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla Semi has completed its first 500-mile trip with a full load – quite a feat for a battery-electric truck. Tesla Semi is an all-electric class 8 commercial truck that Tesla first unveiled in 2017, and it was supposed to be in production in 2019. However, it was delayed several times.
Tree Hugger
How Can We Achieve Thermal Delight In Our Homes?
In a recent post about a Shelton Group survey, we noted that people used to say comfort was their highest priority, but this was changing to prioritizing safety and security. But then Suzanne Shelton muddied the waters by noting:. "What IS surprising, though, is that safety and security aren’t just...
Tree Hugger
What Are Bioplastics? Overview and Impacts
Bioplastics are plastics made from renewable biological material, usually plants, waste, or microorganisms rather than petroleum or natural gas. Many bioplastics can be far more beneficial to the environment than plastics made from fossil fuels, but others can be no better than the original. It depends on how bioplastics are made.
Top Speed
Here's Why Ducati Won't Make An Entry-Level Motorcycle
Ducati is arguably one of the most premium bikemakers, often cited as the Ferrari of the two-wheeler world. And in this world, the youth is a key market with almost all of Ducati’s rivals - especially the Japanese four - which are paying plenty of attention to it. Naturally, you and we expect the Italian firm to follow the same path, but one of the company’s top executives - Andrea Ferraresi - has now diminished the idea completely.
Mechanic Tries Killing Runaway Detroit Diesel With Water but It Runs Better Instead
KT3406E via YouTubeIf you needed any more proof that these two-stroke diesels were tough as nails, then let this guy provide it with a few gallons of H2O.
