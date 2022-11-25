Read full article on original website
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Rihanna Masterfully Elevates Crocodile Jacket With Saint Laurent Sandals at ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna brought edgy biker style to the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4″ premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 3. The photos released today see the singer dressed in Saint Laurent from head to toe.
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
Dazed
Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi
Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Is Breathtaking In Plunging Top
There is not a single slide we are not in love with since Thylane Blondeau looks as stunning as ever! Thylane Blondeau sparkled when she photographed the campaign for APM Monaco a few weeks ago! The APM Monaco jewelry line takes pleasure in its elegance, savoir-vivre, and opulent lifestyle. Their website describes them as "fashion-forward." Thylane joining the campaign makes perfect sense, given their mission statement, since she exemplifies all of this and more.
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Harper's Bazaar
Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala
Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter
With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
wegotthiscovered.com
Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?
When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Flaunts Cheeky Cinderella Costume For Halloween
Nicki Minaj has never shied away from dressing up for Halloween and now with a family of her own, she’s taken things to another level. Queen Nicki took to social media to reveal her Cinderella A.K.A. Chunderalla costume as the glistening baby blue couture dress flaunted her curves and didn’t leave much to the imagination when it came to the rap icon’s famous backside.
Madonna poses in lavish outfit in latest Instagram post
Madonna sported a luxurious outfit in her latest Instagram post on Monday, 21 November.The Material Girl singer paired a cream corset bodysuit with fishnets, a long fur coat and gold heels, with cool-toned makeup that included bleached eyebrows, in a video set to a Miles Davis track.Madonna also wore a pair of gold gloves as she posed across a wooden table.“Baby it’s cold outside,” Madonna said on her Instagram stories sharing the clips.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More I’m a Celeb first look: Trio covered in sludge during ‘Grot Yoga’ trialDavid Baddiel explores antisemitism in Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count‘Home for quismois’: Camila Cabello pokes fun at herself after Christmas performance
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Zendaya Stuns In An Unbuttoned Shirt In The Desert
Zendaya is fashion, fashion is Zendaya. This actress, model, singer, and executive producer has the range to execute a look flawlessly. Whenever the star drops a picture, we can't deny how much delight it is to our eyes and screens. The Shake It Off star is out in the desert...
