MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
NBA
Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder
New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Preview: Wizards face Wolves Monday in D.C. to close back-to-back
The Wizards have lost three straight games (two in Miami, one in Boston), but are now back home in Washington, D.C. hosting a talented Timberwolves team. Can they shift the momentum back in their direction? Here's everything you need to know as well as three things to watch for. WHERE:...
NBA
Magic Unable to Slow Down Sixers in Rematch Between Shorthanded Teams
Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, Franz Wagner scored 17 and Moe Wagner – playing in his second game of the season – had 12, but the Orlando Magic struggled to contain the Philadelphia 76ers during their 133-103 loss in a matchup between two injury-riddled teams on Sunday at Amway Center.
NBA
NBABet's 2 Best Bets From Monday's Games
After an extended weekend, everyone is back to their regularly scheduled program, including our betting experts. Monday’s NBA slate features 10 games and two games in particular are catching our crews’ attention. They are targeting one moneyline bet and one spread bet for tonight’s action. You can find...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
NBA
Wolves Fall To Wizards, 142-127
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg...
NBA
Preview: Wizards aim to bounce back in Boston on Sunday
WHERE: TD Garden (Boston, MA) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Monte Morris (right ankle soreness -- questionable) Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness -- questionable) Johnny Davis (right groin soreness -- questionable) Kyle Kuzma (low back pain -- questionable) CELTICS:. Danilo Gallinari (left knee; ACL repair -- out) Jayson...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Spurs 11-26-22
The Lakers (6-11) face San Antonio (6-14) on Saturday evening for the second straight night, and third time in four games. The game tips at 5:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:. LEBRON RETURNS. After missing five...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Lakers
The Pacers (11-8) will try to avoid going 0-for-Los Angeles on Monday night, when they take on LeBron and the Lakers (7-11) for their second game in as many days in Crypto.com Arena. Indiana will hope to put together a better second-half performance than they did in Sunday's 114-100 loss...
NBA
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings plays and strategy for Tues., Nov. 29
NYK – Immanuel Quickley (knee): Questionable. DET – Marvin Bagley (head), Bojan Bogdanovic (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (toe): Questionable. Cory Joseph and Alec Burks would get more minutes in the backcourt, while Jalen Duren and Isaiah Livers would have to step up in the frontcourt. LAC...
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 7
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. After missing five games over two weeks with a strained left adductor, LeBron James returned to the court on Friday night and helped the Lakers secure their first road win of the season with a 105-94 victory in San Antonio.
NBA
Recap: Porzingis drops career-high 41 points in Wizards' dominant 142-127 win over Wolves
The Wizards entered Capital One Arena Monday evening riding the wave of a three-game losing skid. Right as the game tipped off, it was clear they were ready to right the ship. Kristaps Porzingis got hot from deep and scored a career-high 41 points leading the Wizards to an authoritative 142-127 victory.
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NBA
Burks’ boost to second unit gives Pistons pups needed exposure to clutch minutes
For where the Pistons are today and where they want to get tomorrow, Alec Burks has emerged as a central figure. He wouldn’t be the first name to come to mind if you posed that question to … well, anyone. But because Burks has almost singlehandedly fixed what ailed the Pistons bench and because a functional second unit has allowed the Pistons to become consistently competitive, Burks – a professional scorer – has emerged as a key cog in Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey’s restoration process.
NBA
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston
McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA
The Night in Tweets: Nembhard's Buzzer Beater Beats Lakers
The Pacers came away with a thrilling 116-115 win over the Lakers on Monday night/Tuesday morning, as rookie guard Andrew Nembhard's hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun LeBron & Co. Missed the moment while you were sleeping or just want to re-live it in all its glory? Here...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 140, Hornets 105
For the second time in as many days, the Boston Celtics were missing one of their star wings. For the second time in as many days, it did not matter one bit. Without the services of Jaylen Brown, the Celtics still clobbered the visiting Hornets by a count of 140-105. The victory ups Boston’s record to 17-4 overall.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans depth to be tested further vs. Thunder
It’s become a standard message from NBA head coaches that every player on a roster – regardless of age or experience – needs to be ready to contribute in games. That’s also been a reoccurring theme of Pelicans sideline leader Willie Green’s discussions with his club, dating back to training camp.
