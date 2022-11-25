ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Godfrey remains on course for Everton return next month after broken leg

By Carl Markham
 4 days ago

Everton defender Ben Godfrey’s return from a broken leg remains on schedule for the resumption of the Premier League campaign next month.

The 24-year-old was injured less than 10 minutes into the opening match of the season at home to Chelsea, suffering a fracture to his right fibula which required surgery.

Godfrey has been gaining some fitness for the under-21s and played in Friday’s Premier League Cup draw with Birmingham.

“Ben Godfrey played 75 minutes, he managed 70 in the last game I think, he will be ready for 90 minutes next week,” under-21s manager Paul Tait told evertonfc.com.

“Then hopefully we can hand him over to the first team fit, fresh and ready to go.”

