ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Joe Biden dogged by technical problems in awkward Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade call

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NonRH_0jNUG8fg00

Joe Biden was hindered by technical problems as he called in to the Today show on NBC during its Thanksgiving parade broadcast on Thursday, 24 November.

The president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden , appeared to have trouble connecting to a call to reporter Dylan Dreyer, who was broadcasting from New York City.

After waiting several seconds, the couple got through to Ms Dreyer, wishing her a happy Thanksgiving and praising the Macy’s parade.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 4

Oh, boy!
3d ago

🤣😂 sorry, Mr. President. Technology hates your guts, too.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuffPost

Fox News' Latest Attack On Joe Biden Backfires For The Most Awkward Reason

Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo accused the White House of jumping the gun on Christmas because it received its Christmas tree on the same day that President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving. The trouble was, the conservative network earlier in the day lit its own “All-American Christmas Tree”...
People

Joe Biden's 7 Grandchildren: Everything to Know

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are proud grandparents to seven grandchildren Joe Biden might be president of the United States, but to his grandchildren, he's just "Pop." Biden has seven grandchildren by way of his four kids. The president's son Hunter Biden shares daughters Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21, with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, and son Beau Jr., 2, with his current wife, Melissa Cohen. He also fathered a child in 2018. Biden's eldest son, the late Beau Biden, welcomed daughter Natalie, 18,...
ARKANSAS STATE
SheKnows

Joe Biden Made a Very Strategic Move to Keep Son Hunter in the Background at Granddaughter Naomi's Wedding

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were front and center at granddaughter Naomi’s wedding to Peter Neal. While they were obviously hosting the event at the White House, there may have been another reason to keep themselves, and not her dad Hunter Biden, in the spotlight. Anyone who has followed politics over the past few years knows that Republican Party has made Joe Biden’s youngest son the target of their ire. From tweets about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” to questions about his business dealings, the upcoming GOP-controlled House is going to make an investigation a top priority — and...
Outsider.com

Jill Biden Reveals Pics of 2022 White House Christmas Decorations

Now that we’ve gotten our fill of Thanksgiving turkey, Americans are digging out their holiday decorations in preparation for Christmas. That includes the United States’ first lady, Jill Biden. Taking to Twitter Monday, the wife of President Joe Biden shared festive photos of the White House’s Christmas decorations. Her image gallery captured the beauty of the holidays in heavily ornamented Christmas trees, wreaths, and more.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network

After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
People

Naomi Biden and Husband Peter Neal Climbed a Ladder to Slice Their Eight-Tier Wedding Cake

The lemon cake featured buttercream icing and towered seven feet Naomi Biden's wedding cake was even longer than her six-foot dress train. President Joe Biden's granddaughter, 28, and husband Peter Neal, 25, wed at the White House on Saturday, marking the 19th wedding held at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since 1800. Following an outdoor ceremony, the black-tie reception featured a stunning cake that towered in the air. According to Vogue, the cake was a whopping 7 feet tall, and the D.C.-based attorneys had to use a ladder for the ceremonial cut-the-cake picture....
WASHINGTON STATE
Footwear News

Hunter Biden & Son Beau Suit Up in Boots & Sneakers for White House Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Hunter Biden made the White House’s turkey pardoning a family affair in Washington today. The event, a longtime White House tradition, involves the current president pardoning a turkey from being cooked for Thanksgiving dinner that Thursday. Arriving on the House’s South Lawn for the occasion, Biden — son of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden — wore a dark navy blazer with an overlapping white and forest green plaid print. Worn atop a navy sweater, his attire was complete with dark blue jeans and a thin leather bracelet. Biden’s 2-year-old son Beau, meanwhile, was comfily dressed in brown...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

That's if we can afford Thanksgiving, Joe! GOP blasts White House for bizarre talking points to parry your uncle at the dinner table listing Biden's achievements in office - including ‘tackling’ crippling inflation

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain wants Biden supporters to be armed with table talking points about the Inflation Reduction Act and a dip in gas prices in case they find themselves in a boozy tete-a-tete with 'that uncle' during Thanksgiving dinner. To make it easier, Klain and the...
The Independent

Joe Biden gives blunt response when quizzed on Trump meeting Nick Fuentes

Joe Biden made his stance clear when he was questioned on his thoughts about Nick Fuentes, following news of an intimate dinner between the white supremacist and Donald Trump.He was walking to his car out on a shopping trip in Nantucket, when reporters ambushed him to make a comment about Trump apparently 'not knowing' anything about the far-right activist."You don’t want to hear what I think", the president responded, with a smirk on his face.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
HuffPost

Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Ties The Knot On White House Lawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House, exchanging vows on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold temperatures in front of scores of family and friends. The bride,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

White House plays defence on Naomi Biden’s Vogue spread insisting wedding was private

The White House is on the defence over accusations the media were shut out of Naomi Biden’s wedding in favour of a Vogue photoshoot.Several members of the press tweeted their disapproval having been told the week prior to the nuptials of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter that the family wanted privacy.Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on 18 November: “They have decided to make this wedding private. It is a family event. It is — and we are going to respect Naomi and Peter’s wishes.”On Tuesday morning, Vogue unveiled a special digital cover, proclaiming: “Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

944K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy