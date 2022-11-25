Joe Biden dogged by technical problems in awkward Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade call

Joe Biden was hindered by technical problems as he called in to the Today show on NBC during its Thanksgiving parade broadcast on Thursday, 24 November.

The president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden , appeared to have trouble connecting to a call to reporter Dylan Dreyer, who was broadcasting from New York City.

After waiting several seconds, the couple got through to Ms Dreyer, wishing her a happy Thanksgiving and praising the Macy’s parade.

