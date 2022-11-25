ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

psychologytoday.com

How to Combat Loneliness Within Relationships

When a person is lonely, they may think negatively about their loved one, which often leads to conflict, disharmony, and a lack of connection. Focusing on the breath calms the mind and body, allowing one to see more options and nuance, as well as gain a sense of empowerment. Addressing...
psychologytoday.com

Why Relationships Fail

Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
WFAE

'People underestimated them': Advocates for Black women in politics want the Democratic Party to learn from the midterms

We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to The 19th's daily newsletter for election context and analysis. A record number of Black women, most of them Democrats, ran for political office this year. They will set records next year, too, with an estimated high of 10 Black women serving in statewide executive offices simultaneously next year and 27 Black women in the U.S. House.
psychologytoday.com

How Do Femcels and Incels Differ?

The "femcel" community, which consists of women who identify as involuntarily celibate, is steadily gaining attention and membership. Like incels (involuntary celibate men), femcels typically attribute their involuntary celibacy to their appearance. However, femcels appear to differ from incels in their emotions and coping mechanisms. Psychological differences between femcels and...
cohaitungchi.com

Top Benefits of Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace (According to Statistics)

Diversity and inclusion are some of the most popular topics of the 21st century, as more companies than ever recognise the role they play in forging an equal society. With businesses becoming more diverse, the UK has witnessed a 58% increase in D&I-centred roles, reflecting the increased interest in hiring a specialist.
WFAE

Pablo Eisenberg, a fierce critic of nonprofits and philanthropy, died at age 90

In the rarefied world of private philanthropy, where nonprofits are loath to criticize the moneyed donors whose largesse they depend on, Pablo Eisenberg was an anomaly. A nonprofit leader, professor and social justice advocate, he was a loud and influential watchdog of the philanthropic sector, which he routinely castigated for promoting inequality and neglecting the most pressing concerns of society.
WFAE

Experts are concerned Thanksgiving gatherings could accelerate a 'tripledemic'

For each of the last two years, Thanksgiving helped usher in some very unwelcome guests: Devastating waves of COVID-19. No one thinks this year will be anything like the last two dark pandemic winters, at least when it comes to COVID-19. But the country is now dealing with a different kind of threat — an unpredictable confluence of old and new respiratory pathogens.
WFAE

Cities are losing trees — fast. But it's not too late to change that

Scott Simon speaks with David Nowak, emeritus research forester at the U.S. Department of Agriculture about how many cities are losing trees. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
WFAE

Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after anti-lockdown protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian "zero-COVID" lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over...
WFAE

NC experts don't see much progress at U.N. climate talks

The United Nations climate summit in Egypt closed last weekend with an agreement to create a fund for developing nations dealing with the effects of climate change caused mainly by carbon emissions in rich nations. But there was no movement on efforts to cut heat-trapping pollution that causes global warming — and North Carolina climate experts said this week there's lots more to be done.
Freethink

The science of habits

For many of us, the past year has disrupted deeply ingrained habits. Some people report exercising less, others are drinking more. As we look forward to life returning to some semblance of normal, it’s worth considering what scientists have learned about how to create good habits and break bad ones.
WFAE

WFAE

