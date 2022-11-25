Read full article on original website
Essence
Data Shows Black Women Have More Wear And Tear On The Body From Working Compared To Other Groups
Despite professional exhaustion, Black women are behind in planning for retirement due to the racial-gender wealth gap. Per the National Library of Medicine, allostatic load is “the wear and tear on the body” which accumulates as an individual is exposed to repeated or chronic stress. Black women’s loads...
News that won't surprise a single woman: Men in the workplace get to the top thanks to greater self-esteem, landmark study finds
Many women in the workplace have long suspected it's swaggering arrogance that enables their male counterparts to get ahead. Now a landmark study concludes that men's greater self-esteem puts more of them into the top jobs than women. The pressures of parenting with career breaks to have children and the...
psychologytoday.com
How to Combat Loneliness Within Relationships
When a person is lonely, they may think negatively about their loved one, which often leads to conflict, disharmony, and a lack of connection. Focusing on the breath calms the mind and body, allowing one to see more options and nuance, as well as gain a sense of empowerment. Addressing...
Opinion: Feminism 2.0: The emergence of misandry as a social movement
While most people think of the feminist movement as being focused on the fight for women's rights, a growing segment of the movement centered around hating men. The feminist movement has always been about equality, regardless of gender.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
'People underestimated them': Advocates for Black women in politics want the Democratic Party to learn from the midterms
We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to The 19th's daily newsletter for election context and analysis. A record number of Black women, most of them Democrats, ran for political office this year. They will set records next year, too, with an estimated high of 10 Black women serving in statewide executive offices simultaneously next year and 27 Black women in the U.S. House.
Bills targeting trans youth are growing more common — and radically reshaping lives
When Dylan Brandt looks back on the time before he started receiving gender-affirming care, he remembers feeling trapped "in a pretty bad place." He wasn't comfortable leaving the house, and he struggled with anxiety and depression. It was right around his 15th birthday that Brandt began hormone therapy. He says...
Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Top Indicator Of Divorce
My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins. This was unfortunately a common occurrence in our relationship in the early years.
psychologytoday.com
How Do Femcels and Incels Differ?
The "femcel" community, which consists of women who identify as involuntarily celibate, is steadily gaining attention and membership. Like incels (involuntary celibate men), femcels typically attribute their involuntary celibacy to their appearance. However, femcels appear to differ from incels in their emotions and coping mechanisms. Psychological differences between femcels and...
cohaitungchi.com
Top Benefits of Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace (According to Statistics)
Diversity and inclusion are some of the most popular topics of the 21st century, as more companies than ever recognise the role they play in forging an equal society. With businesses becoming more diverse, the UK has witnessed a 58% increase in D&I-centred roles, reflecting the increased interest in hiring a specialist.
Pablo Eisenberg, a fierce critic of nonprofits and philanthropy, died at age 90
In the rarefied world of private philanthropy, where nonprofits are loath to criticize the moneyed donors whose largesse they depend on, Pablo Eisenberg was an anomaly. A nonprofit leader, professor and social justice advocate, he was a loud and influential watchdog of the philanthropic sector, which he routinely castigated for promoting inequality and neglecting the most pressing concerns of society.
Experts are concerned Thanksgiving gatherings could accelerate a 'tripledemic'
For each of the last two years, Thanksgiving helped usher in some very unwelcome guests: Devastating waves of COVID-19. No one thinks this year will be anything like the last two dark pandemic winters, at least when it comes to COVID-19. But the country is now dealing with a different kind of threat — an unpredictable confluence of old and new respiratory pathogens.
Cities are losing trees — fast. But it's not too late to change that
Scott Simon speaks with David Nowak, emeritus research forester at the U.S. Department of Agriculture about how many cities are losing trees. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after anti-lockdown protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian "zero-COVID" lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over...
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego...
NC experts don't see much progress at U.N. climate talks
The United Nations climate summit in Egypt closed last weekend with an agreement to create a fund for developing nations dealing with the effects of climate change caused mainly by carbon emissions in rich nations. But there was no movement on efforts to cut heat-trapping pollution that causes global warming — and North Carolina climate experts said this week there's lots more to be done.
Freethink
The science of habits
For many of us, the past year has disrupted deeply ingrained habits. Some people report exercising less, others are drinking more. As we look forward to life returning to some semblance of normal, it’s worth considering what scientists have learned about how to create good habits and break bad ones.
WFAE
