Read full article on original website
Related
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction
Neanderthal skull in a museumCredit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image. Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
A stone wall in an ancient Aztec temple is filled with a rack of skulls that represents their sacrificial victims
Skull Rack of the Great TempleCredit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. The Skull Rack (tzompantli) of the Great Temple is an ancient Aztec sculpture that displays hundreds of stone skulls. It is located at the site of the Great Temple in Mexico City, Mexico.
natureworldnews.com
After Surviving on Earth for More Than 200 Million Years, Researchers Have Determined the Body Mass of Two Extinct Amphibians
After surviving on Earth for more than 200 million years, the last of the temnospondyls, amphibians that resemble crocodiles more than amphibians, went extinct during the Cretaceous period, about 120 million years ago. Now, a group of researchers under the direction of Lachlan Hart, a paleontologist and Ph.D. candidate in...
120-Million-Year-Old Bird-Like Dinosaur Discovered With Well-Preserved Frog In Stomach
A group of scientists discovered something quite unusual in the stomach of a 120 million-year-old bird-like dinosaur in Inner Mongolia. According to Sci News, the dinosaur, now known as Daurlong wangi, had the remains of a small frog in its stomach. The Daurlong wangi had an appetite for fish, mammals, and other dinosaurs. The animal was to be part of the Jehol Biota. Which was an Early Cretaceous terrestrial and freshwater ecosystem preserved in a multi-layered rock formation. This is in western Liaoning Province and other areas in northeastern China.
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
Nazi bombs destroyed a priceless 'sea monster' fossil. Scientists just found its long-lost plaster copies.
More than 70 years ago, during a WWII air raid in the U.K., German bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. Scientists just found long-lost plaster casts of the priceless skeleton.
Ravenous meat-eating dinosaur's guts preserved in exceptionally rare fossil
Paleontologists in China have examined the remarkable gut remnants of a birdlike dinosaur that lived more than 100 million years ago.
scitechdaily.com
New Discovery Reveals That Giant Four-Legged Kangaroo Existed As Early as 20,000 Years Ago
The reign of Papua New Guinea’s megafauna continued long after humans arrived. A new study suggests that a giant kangaroo that formerly traversed the Papua New Guinea Highlands on four legs may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, long after large-bodied megafauna on mainland Australia became extinct.
Long-lost bird species, thought to be extinct, captured in images for 1st time in 140 years
Images and footage of the black-naped pheasant-pigeon were recently captured by scientists. This is the first documented sighting of the elusive bird since 1882.
Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade
Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot
With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
Phys.org
Verified after two decades: The fourth anaconda species
Two decades after having described a new Anaconda species based on morphological characteristics, a team guided by David Tarknishvili succeeded in extracting DNA from some old, pre-existing tissue samples. They used these to substantiate and verify the specific status of the new species. The new findings have been published in...
Mexican hairless dogs date back 3,500 years ago and were eaten by the Aztecs
The Xoloitzcuintle or Xolo include several breeds of hairless dogs. The hairless variant is known as the Mexican Hairless dog. The breed of hairless dogs is characterized by smooth, close-fitting skin and the dogs range in different colors from black to a reddish color. The dog wrinkles its forehead when deep in thought.
Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals
Display of Neanderthal man in a museumCredit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
T. rex could have been 70% bigger than fossils suggest, new study shows
The largest T. rex to ever live may have weighed up to 33,000 pounds.
The mystery of the Mummies of Venzone is that they were mummified naturally and not by humans
The mummies of Venzone were discovered in the 1600s in Venzone, Italy. There were several mummies that were buried beneath the town's cathedral. The bodies dated back to the 1300s.
ancientpages.com
Mystery Of The Boxgrave Humans – Fossils In The UK Reveal How Ancient Europeans Were Connected
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. Four human species that were living across...
Study: Giant Neanderthals’ footsteps in Italy suggest that they walked over molten volcanic ashes
Large footprints near an extinct volcanic site in Roccamonfina, Italy, could have once belonged to the Neanderthals. Also known as the ‘Devil’s Trails’, these giant footsteps could have belonged to the ancient Neanderthals and not to some ‘devil’ as the legends say.
Comments / 0