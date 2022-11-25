Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-World Cup Winners list: which teams have won each year
(Reuters) – List of FIFA World Cup champions since the tournament began in 1930:. * Uruguay won the inaugural FIFA World Cup after beating Argentina 4-2 in the final in Montevideo. * The first tournament included 13 teams, with only four from Europe. The trip to South America was...
Soccer-Southgate says England ready for ‘motivated’ Wales
DOHA (Reuters) – England manager Gareth Southgate knows Wales will have “additional motivation” when the two sides clash in their final Group B game at the World Cup on Tuesday. The so-called Battle of Britain at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium has been eagerly-awaited on both sides...
Soccer-Cameroon keeper Onana suspended for ‘disciplinary reasons’
DOHA (Reuters) – Cameroon’s first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended due to disciplinary reasons, the country’s federation (FECAFOOT) said, after he was left out of the squad for their 3-3 draw with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday. Onana was marked as “absent” on the...
World Cup Protester With Pride Flag Released Without Charge
Mario Ferri ran onto the field during the Portugal-Uruguay match.
Soccer-Man City to host Chelsea in big FA Cup third round clash
LONDON (Reuters) – Premier League champions Manchester City will host rivals and last year’s losing finalists Chelsea in the standout fixture among five top flight clashes drawn on Monday in the third round of the FA Cup. Holders Liverpool will play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield while 12-times winners...
Arab fans unite after surprise wins in Qatar
DOHA (Reuters) – Victories against the odds by Arab teams competing at the Middle East’s first World Cup have inspired their supporters, bringing a rare sense of optimism and unity for fans from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean. Saudi Arabia delivered the early shock of the tournament,...
Brazil’s Lula courts U.K., others to join fund to protect rainforest
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Aides to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are in talks with Britain, Switzerland and France, seeking donations for an international fund to protect the Amazon rainforest, a bulwark against climate change, a Lula adviser said. The British embassy said its government was studying the...
Motor racing-Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team boss
(Reuters) – Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto has handed in his resignation and will leave at the end of the year, the Italian team said on Tuesday. “I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” Ferrari quoted Binotto as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Alan...
A celebration, then death – Cameroon landslide buries 15 mourners
YAOUNDE (Reuters) – A cigarette break made the difference between life and death for Makolo Doss, who stepped aside from a memorial celebration to have a smoke just as a mass of red earth suddenly collapsed on the gathering. Fifteen others at the event, in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde...
Ukrainian avant-garde art finds refuge from war in Madrid
MADRID (Reuters) – Ukrainian art has found a refuge in Madrid where a retrospective on the country’s avant-garde in the early 20th century is showing works little known to the general public while offering them a safe haven away from the bombs. On Tuesday, the Spanish capital’s Thyssen-Bornemisza...
Italy’s govt has not clarified whether CDP will bid for TIM’s grid – union official
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government has not clarified with unions whether state lender Cassa Depositi e Presitit (CDP) would submit a preliminary offer for Telecom Italia’s landline grid by a Nov. 30 deadline, a union official said on Monday. Maurizio Landini, head of the Italian CGIL union,...
Failures by Mexican law enforcement aggravate rise in killings of women
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – When 27-year-old Ariadna Lopez was found dead beside a highway in the central Mexican state of Morelos in October, local investigators were fast to declare there were “no signs of violence.”. Their version – that Lopez died of asphyxiation as a result of alcohol...
