The 10 Oldest Women to Ever Live
If you research “longest living humans,” you’ll discover impressive people who lived for over 120 years. Today, the global life expectancy is about 72, and making it past that mark is remarkable. Scientists link longevity to genes and lifestyle. Healthy habits, regular exercise, medical checkups, and a good diet are some of the factors that can give you a long life. Let’s take a sneak peek at the 10 oldest women to ever live.
Autumn Blaze Maple Tree vs October Glory
Two of the most amazing maple trees out there are often confused with one another. Both the autumn blaze maple and the October glory maple are two very similar, red maple trees. However, they vary in multiple ways, such as size, growth rate, and the conditions in which they grow best. In this article, we will explore the Autumn Blaze Maple Tree vs October Glory while learning more about each tree!
Different Types of Black Birds
Black birds are common worldwide and often get overlooked because of their ordinary plumage. But each dark-feathered species is unique to its environment and plays a role in the ecosystem. Many black bird species, like crows and ravens, are highly intelligent creatures and are fun to watch at feeders or in their natural habitats. Do you have backyard visitors you need to identify? Check out these 12 different types of black birds in North America and discover where they live, what they eat, and how to distinguish them.
Soursop vs. Jackfruit: What Are the Differences?
Soursop and jackfruit are often thought to be related due to their similar appearances. Both of these unique fruits share an ovaline shape and green to yellow spiny shell. Despite the similarities in appearance, soursop and jackfruit are completely different. They come from different parts of the world, have distinct flavors, and have contrasting culinary applications.
See the Terrifying Scorpion Bigger Than a Grown Man
This is a video from the Smithsonian channel. It covers a terrifying prehistoric creature known as the Eurypterid. This is an aquatic scorpion that would grow more than seven feet in length. Think of the largest scorpion that exists today and then multiply its weight by 1,000 times!. There is...
Do Any Animals Commit Suicide?
Nowadays, suicide has become one of the world’s most concerning causes of death. A study shows that suicide is more common in people aged 5-24, and most young people who commit suicide have been previously diagnosed with MDD (major depressive disorder). Animal suicide has recently become a field of...
Wednesday briefing: The (un)intended consequences of voter ID
Good morning. It’s a simple enough proposition: ask people to show photo ID if they want to vote. The government says that a new law coming into effect next year will ensure the integrity of elections, and reinforce public trust in British democracy. But others say the reality is a lot more complicated than that.
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Saudi Arabia face Mexico in Group C of the World Cup with both teams still able to reach the knockout stages.Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina in their opening game put them top of Group A but their defeat to Poland means there is still work to do.Mexico were beaten by Argentina following their opening draw against Poland but are still able to qualify despite their winless start.They must beat Saudi Arabia to have a chance, but that might still not be enough if Argentina’s match against Poland finishes as a draw.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...
Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes
Netflix’s trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes. The service that has shipping more than 5 billion discs across the U.S. since its inception nearly a quarter century ago may not be around much longer. Its customer base has dwindled to an estimated 1.5 million subscribers from more than 11 million in 2011 when Netflix spun it off from its video streaming business. Co-CEO Reed Hastings has previously suggested it could close in 2023.
People Are Sharing Normal "American" Things That Are Really Not Normal At All According To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Climate's toll on trees threatens the sound of music
Stroking a tiny spruce sapling, Swiss forest ranger Francois Villard fears the tree will not withstand global warming and live to a ripe old age like its ancestors. "I have never seen so many dry trees," says Villard, who is now approaching retirement.
Meet The Cutest Owls In The World
Owls are fascinating animals. There are over 200 species of owls, and it is no secret that they are all one hundred percent cute. Owls are solitary creatures, and most are nocturnal, so they don’t get as much attention as some diurnal birds. But we are here to say that owls deserve some limelight!
Perejil vs. Cilantro: The Key Differences
Most of us add herbs and spices to our dishes. However, we do not often think about the distinctive attributes of each one. Instead, we are focused on how they will enhance our culinary creations. But each plant has a long, storied history and unique uses. Herbs, in particular, often look quite similar. So it can be hard to understand their differences. Two of these are perejil (otherwise known as parsley) and cilantro.
Spinach vs. Lettuce
Are you a fan of leafy greens? If so, you’re probably familiar with good ol’ spinach and lettuce. What you might not know is that lettuce is actually a genus of plants that contains over 50 species!. Let’s compare the species of spinach vs. lettuce (the genus), and...
Could an Unarmed Human Beat a Lion?
Human beings are the apex predators of the planet. Our species is intelligent and creative enough to come up with a means to kill just about anything. And, regrettably, we have designed weapons that could change the world as we know it. However, if you strip away all of our tools, we’re not so tough. In fact, many animals would pose a significant threat to us. That’s why we’re going to explore whether an unarmed human can beat a lion in a one-on-one fight.
Dahlia vs. Peony
Dahlias and peonies are two of the most beautiful, unique-looking, large, and beloved flowers grown in gardens across North America. Certain varieties of dahlias and peonies have similar characteristics, including bloom size, shape, and color. Because of this, and their shared popularity, many people confuse dahlias and peonies with each other.
Easter Lily vs. Peace Lily
Easter lilies and peace lilies are two classic, favorite flowers often grown as houseplants. In general, lilies are beloved and hold great symbolic meaning in modern Western cultures. Their shining, bright white leaves sometimes represent beauty, fertility, love, innocence, or purity. However, their beautiful flowers and similar names often lead different species and even genera to be confused with each other. How can you tell them apart?
