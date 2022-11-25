ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Man accused of abandoning infant in Mansfield

Nov. 28—MANSFIELD CENTER — A Hartford man was arrested on Monday for allegedly abandoning an infant in Mansfield back in March. Connecticut State Police said that on March 23 at approximately 2: 17 p. m. State Police from the Troop C barracks received a 911 call that an infant had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of a parked car on Pleasant Valley Road in Mansfield Center.
HARTFORD, CT
YAHOO!

Man dies after shooting Wednesday night in Providence

PROVIDENCE — A 24-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot on Phebe Street in Providence and then crashing his car into a fence nearby on Hazael Street. Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said police and firefighters responded to the crash. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YAHOO!

Man arrested after driving 132 miles per hour on Route 2

Nov. 29—COLCHESTER — State police arrested a Manchester man Monday morning after they say he was driving his Range Rover at 132 miles per hour on Route 2 and then almost struck a state Department of Transportation worker. Faizal Fasasi, 23, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless...
COLCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy