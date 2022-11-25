Nov. 28—MANSFIELD CENTER — A Hartford man was arrested on Monday for allegedly abandoning an infant in Mansfield back in March. Connecticut State Police said that on March 23 at approximately 2: 17 p. m. State Police from the Troop C barracks received a 911 call that an infant had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of a parked car on Pleasant Valley Road in Mansfield Center.

