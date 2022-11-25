Controversial new Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze is denying a report that he had to cede control of his social media accounts upon taking the job. Freeze, the former Liberty and Ole Miss coach, responded to a report in Sports Illustrated that his hiring at Auburn was contingent on him staying off social media. “That’s not accurate,” Freeze said, per The Athletic. “There may be some wisdom in it, though.” The 53-year-old has gotten into trouble at basically every stop of his NCAA career – but most recently on Twitter. Earlier in 2022, Chelsea Andrews – one of 20 women who sued...

