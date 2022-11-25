Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Memphian
Tigers Basketball Insider: Time in Orlando, future MTEs will be vital for Memphis
The Tigers traveled to Orlando over Thanksgiving weekend to compete as one of eight teams in the ESPN Events Invitational. These early-season multi-team events — better known as MTEs — are valuable for many reasons.
New York Post
Controversial Hugh Freeze dealing with social media questions after Auburn hiring
Controversial new Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze is denying a report that he had to cede control of his social media accounts upon taking the job. Freeze, the former Liberty and Ole Miss coach, responded to a report in Sports Illustrated that his hiring at Auburn was contingent on him staying off social media. “That’s not accurate,” Freeze said, per The Athletic. “There may be some wisdom in it, though.” The 53-year-old has gotten into trouble at basically every stop of his NCAA career – but most recently on Twitter. Earlier in 2022, Chelsea Andrews – one of 20 women who sued...
Gabe Sisk back at Ballard High School, awaits eligibility decision from KHSAA
Gabe Sisk, a first-team All-State basketball selection last season, is back at Ballard High School after transferring to a California prep school over the summer. Bruins first-year coach Greg Willis confirmed Sisk has enrolled at Ballard. He won’t play Tuesday night when the Bruins open their season at Seneca, as the school waits...
Carlsbad Cavemen counting on experience and patience during 2023 basketball season
Seizing on experience and improving everyday are John Zumbrun’s early goals for the Carlsbad Cavemen basketball team in 2023. The Cavemen lost the season opener Nov. 21 46-45 on a last second shot by Albuquerque El Dorado at Carlsbad High School as Zumbrun ushered in his third season as the boys’ basketball head...
Northwestern, after 1-11 season, fires defensive coordinator, assistants
Following its worst season (1-11) since 1989, Northwestern announced Tuesday that it had fired defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil and two assistant coaches.
FOX31 Denver
Add sideline spat to Russell Wilson’s lost season in Denver
Whether or not there's a fissure in the Denver Broncos locker room, there certainly is frustration.
Comments / 0