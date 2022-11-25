ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already

Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings sign veteran winger Alex Chiasson to AHL tryout

Veteran winger Alex Chiasson is no stranger to going through tryouts to get a contract. It’s a process he has gone through a couple of times in the NHL already. Now, he’ll attempt to convert a tryout in the minors into a full contract as AHL Grand Rapids, the affiliate of the Red Wings, announced that they’ve signed the 32-year-old to a PTO agreement.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

TORTORELLA CALLS TODAY'S NHL 'YOUNG', 'DUMB', AND 'SENSITIVE'

Anyone who been watching hockey for more than a couple weeks is likely already aware of Jon Tortorella and his huge personality. Tortorella rarely holds back, speaking exactly what's on his mind, and often getting critical in the process. Torts was at it again Friday night while appearing on the NHL on TNT's pre-game show. He was asked about mistakes, and whether he has to give younger players longer leashes in order to truly evaluate their abilities. Tortorella gave one of his classic responses.

