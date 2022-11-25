Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Struggles As Bulls Hold The Line – How Long Before Bears Retest $14,000?
BTC’s price holds above $16,000 price struggles to break above $17,000, creating more worry for many traders. Price remains weak as bears battle bulls, as the price fails to break above $17,500 with so much uncertainty in the market. Rejection from a low of $17,000 on the high timeframe...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run
If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovery; Vital Levels To Keep An Eye On
Bitcoin price bounced off the $15,400 price level and staged a recovery over the past day. In the last 24 hours, BTC has been moving sideways after claiming the $16,000 price mark. Since the coin is trading sideways at the moment after the recovery, Bitcoin awaits a breakout. The coin...
NEWSBTC
BCH Price: Investors May Not Want To Go Long Yet On BCH – Here’s Why
BCH (Bitcoin Cash) saw its chance to recover as the crypto market’s capitalization still hasn’t made that much recovery. After stalling for a few candles at or near its pre-FTX collapse price level, the Bitcoin hard fork continued its descent. CoinGecko reports that Bitcoin Cash has greens on...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) Bulls And Bears Tussle At $290; Here Is What To Expect
BNB’s price struggles as price hold above $290 to maintain the bullish sentiment. BNB’s price remains strong as bulls dominate the market; the price fails to break and close above $320 with so much uncertainty in the market. BNB’s price trades below get the 200 Exponential Moving Average...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Climbs 25%, Leads Top 10 Coins, In Last 7 Days – Can It Hit $1 By 2023?
Dogecoin is currently driving the market’s current recovery, at least in part. The memecoin’s price reached the $0.0945 on Monday, in the midst of the shockwave brought about by FTX’s implosion. Despite the strain, DOGE still proved its resilience at it soared 25 percent in the last...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $10,000, This Asset Management Co-Founder Predicts
Bitcoin returned to the bottom of its current range and might see further downside pressure in the coming days. The cryptocurrency is still recovering from the collapse of FTX, the former second major crypto exchange in the world, and the contagion unleashed in the sector. As of this writing, Bitcoin...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Needs To Hover Over These 2 Levels To Gain Momentum
Bitcoin continues to face strong resistance at the $17,000 price ceiling. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin lost 2% of its market value. In the past week, BTC has hovered around the same price region. The King Coin has not touched the $17,000 price resistance band in more than two weeks.
NEWSBTC
Historic Bitcoin Miner Capitulation In Full Effect – How Long Will It Last?
The collapse of the crypto exchange FTX is causing a historic event in the Bitcoin market. Yesterday, on-chain data signaled the second wave of a Bitcoin miner capitulation in one cycle. Historically, miners have had a massive impact on the BTC price. The now heralded miner capitulation will put further...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Registers Bearish Divergence, What’s Incoming?
After the FTX crash on November 9, Litecoin’s price began a significant upward price movement. Investors continue to remain in profit. However, a downswing could be on the way. This might not necessarily be the end of the bulls just yet. Although LTC is moving south after registering a...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Tries To Keep Luster As ETH Moves To Narrower Trading Range
Ethereum, the world’s second biggest cryptocurrency, has continued its downward trajectory, passing through the $1,200 level. To date, the exchange rate has reached $1,170.49. Data from CoinGecko shows that the coin has been trading at a loss on a weekly basis. Here’s a quick glance at how ETH has...
NEWSBTC
Is it Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu? What is the industry saying about it
The crypto market is showing clear signs of changing its trend. Even popular coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), which often goes against negative market momentum, are difficult to call. However, is it really too late to buy Shiba Inu?. SHIB is nearly 90% down from its all-time high, so it’s...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Key Indicators Point Firming Case For Recovery Above $1,250
Ethereum is holding the key $1,150 support against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might even clear the $1,250 resistance zone in the near term. Ethereum corrected lower, but the bulls were active near $1,150. The price is now trading above $1,180 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
3 Coins That Might Be Profitable For Investment Before 2023: Stellar, Decentraland, and Big Eyes Coin
Trying to decipher which cryptocurrency will be successful by the end of the year can be an arduous task as the crypto coin market is constantly shifting. Many coins have had highs and lows this year, but which platforms have managed to maintain the trust of their consumers? As the day breaks, the crypto market is dicier and almost unpredictable. Critical decisions are made by investors to avoid losses.
NEWSBTC
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Multiply Your Revenue in 2023: Polygon, Ethereum Classic, and Big Eyes Coin
The FTX-induced crypto crash in Q4, 2022, came as a surprise and wiped out a huge part of the crypto market. Many top cryptocurrencies like Solana and Shiba Inu suffered massive blows and were overtaken by rival cryptocurrencies. While we expect these cryptocurrencies to bounce back, we may still keep...
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies In 2023 include Flasko (FLSK), Polkadot (DOT), and Bitcoin (BTC)
Even though most cryptocurrencies are not performing well now, there are a few options that are expected to deliver solid and stable returns to investors. Among those cryptocurrencies are Flasko (FLSK), Polkadot (DOT), and Bitcoin (BTC). Bitcoin (BTC) Will Recover Soon. Along with the recent bad news about FTX Exchange,...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Rises: Over 60% Of Holders Continue To Profit Despite FTX Nightmare
Total bitcoin market capitalization shows that the market is still plagued by fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Despite this, over 60% of Dogecoin holders are profitable, per CoinMarketCap data, in the midst of the current dip. The market has recovered in some aspects, albeit not fully, and investors are feeling confident...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $16.5K
Bitcoin price extended its decline and tested the $16,000 support. BTC is forming a base and might soon rise above the $16,500 resistance zone. Bitcoin declined further and tested the $16,000 support zone. The price is trading below $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) Struggles As Investor’s Eye Bonanza Price; Is $5 Possible?
SOL’s price struggles to reclaim the key demand zone of $20 as the price trades around $13.5. SOL’s price remains weak as bears dominate the market; the price fails to break and close above $20 with so much uncertainty in the market. SOL’s price trades below get the...
Comments / 0