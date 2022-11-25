Read full article on original website
2022 World Cup: Belgium vs. Morocco odds, picks and predictions
Belgium (1 win, 0 losses, 0 draws) takes on Morocco (0-0-1) Sunday in a Group F group stage match with kickoff from Al Thumama Stadium set for 8 a.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Belgium vs. Morocco odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.
World Cup Protester With Pride Flag Released Without Charge
Mario Ferri ran onto the field during the Portugal-Uruguay match.
American colleges join global protests against China's anti-COVID lockdown
Protests at American colleges have broken out in solidarity with ongoing anti-COVID lockdown demonstrations in China, part of a solidarity movement seeing support around the world.
China no longer prioritizes foreign investment and it's become impossible to predict macro policy under Xi Jinping, short seller Carson Block says
"You have to understand that nobody has an edge as to predicting China policy anymore," short seller Carson Block said in an interview on Tuesday.
Russian diplomat says prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner remains possible
A senior Russian diplomat says that Russia and the United States have repeatedly come close to reaching an agreement on a prisoner exchange that could involve Brittney Griner.
