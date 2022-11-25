Read full article on original website
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 27
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 2:40 p.m.: “We know what we are fighting for,” Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska said in an interview with the BBC, brief highlights of which were published on the website of the Ukrainian President's Office.
Russia Lacks ‘Quality Forces’ Needed to Take Area from Ukraine, UK Says
Both Russia and Ukraine have committed “significant forces” to the area around the Ukrainian towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast, according to the British Defense Ministry. The agency said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter Sunday that the area “has been the scene of...
NATO Foreign Ministers Focus on Rebuilding Ukraine's Power Infrastructure
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he expects the message from a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania to be that all allies need to do more when it comes to helping Ukraine repair its damaged infrastructure and to provide Ukraine with more defenses from Russian air attacks.
Transformers, Air Defenses Needed, Ukraine Tells Visiting Ministers
KYIV — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a gathering of seven Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers on Monday that his country needed transformers and improved air defenses to stave off Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure. Kuleba was flanked by officials from Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway...
US to Help Ukraine Repair Power Grid After Russian Attacks
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce Tuesday an aid package to help Ukraine deal with damage to its electrical system caused by Russian attacks. The announcement comes on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania. Senior U.S. officials told reporters the aid...
NATO to Discuss Beefing Up Defenses Across Europe
NATO foreign ministers are to meet for two days in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, starting Tuesday to pledge their continuing support of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. At a news conference Monday, after a meeting with Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asked the alliance to step up its support in the region.
Key US Lawmakers Vow Continuing Ukraine Support
Newly empowered U.S. Republican lawmakers set to take leadership roles in the House of Representatives in January promised Sunday that Congress would continue to support Ukraine militarily in its nine-month fight against Russia but said there would be more scrutiny of the aid before it is shipped to Kyiv’s forces.
Slovenians Back Bill to Depoliticize Public TV
Ljubljana, Slovenia — Slovenians in a referendum on Sunday backed a bill to reduce political influence and restore editorial independence to the EU country's public television. Media and civil organizations have slammed what they see as biased coverage by RTV Slovenija — the country's main public broadcaster with more...
Iran Bank Manager Fired for Serving Unveiled Woman: Media
TEHRAN, IRAN — An Iranian bank manager who served an unveiled woman has been fired, local media reported on Sunday, as demonstrations triggered by the mandatory head covering rule shake the Islamic republic. Women in the country of more than 80 million people are required to cover their heads,...
Six Years After Bombings, Belgium Readies for Biggest Trial
Brussels — Belgium's worst peacetime massacre left 32 dead and hundreds marked for life. Now, six and a half years later, Brussels will host its biggest ever criminal trial. Jury selection begins on Wednesday ahead of hearings into the charges against the nine alleged jihadists accused of taking part in the March 2016 suicide bombings.
Russia Postpones Cairo Talks With US Under New START Nuclear Treaty
Russia postponed nuclear weapons talks with the United States set to take place this week in Cairo, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, with neither side giving a reason for the postponement. Officials from the two countries were scheduled to meet in the Egyptian capital from Nov. 29 to...
Cuba Holds Local Elections as Opposition Candidates Condemn Pressure
Havana — Cubans are voting Sunday in municipal elections amid a grave economic crisis that could weaken turnout and with the opposition charging some of its candidates have faced unfair pressure. More than 8 million Cubans aged 16 and older (of a population of 11.2 million) are eligible to...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Warns of New Week of Russian Attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Sunday the coming week could be as difficult as the past week when Russian missile strikes caused widespread damage to the country's electrical grid. Speaking during his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military and other state entities are preparing, and he thanked the...
Afghan Taliban to Host Female Pakistan Minister for Bilateral Talks
ISLAMABAD — A high-level Pakistani delegation will visit Afghanistan on Tuesday to discuss with the ruling Islamist Taliban cooperation in trade, education, investment, regional connectivity and security. Officials in Islamabad said Monday that Hina Rabbani Khar, the female Pakistani minister of state for foreign affairs, will lead the daylong...
Sudanese Activists Call for Protection of Women in Conflict Areas
Khartoum — Sudanese women protested outside U.N. offices in Khartoum on Sunday in conjunction with a campaign against gender-based violence (GBV). The protesters called for better protection of women and children in Sudan’s conflict areas and for justice and accountability. Sudan's head of combating violence against women admits GBV has increased in many parts of the country due to a lack of law enforcement.
China Arrests BBC Journalist Covering COVID Protests
London — The BBC has said one of its journalists in China was arrested and beaten by police while covering protests on Sunday against the country's zero-COVID policy. Hundreds of people took to the streets in China's major cities on Sunday in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.
Pakistan Arrests Senator Over Anti-Military Tweets
Islamabad — Authorities in Pakistan arrested an opposition senator Sunday for launching what they said was a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets” against the country’s outgoing military chief and other officers. Azam Khan Swati, who represents the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the upper...
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund
Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
Freed Myanmar Activist Mya Aye Describes Harrowing Imprisonment
Prominent Myanmar democracy activist Mya Aye, 56, was among the nearly 6,000 prisoners pardoned in a mass amnesty the ruling junta announced November 17. In an exclusive interview with VOA, he described his arrest and harrowing conditions of his imprisonment, including time in Myanmar’s notorious Insein prison. Mya Aye...
Bolsonaro Attends First Public Event Since Election Loss
Resende, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday attended his first public event since losing reelection almost four weeks ago, making a speechless appearance at a military graduation ceremony. The outgoing far-right president attended the ceremony in Resende, about 1,000 kilometers southeast of his residence in Brazil's capital,...
