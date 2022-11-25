NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Meridian Mining UK S MNO (Frankfurt/Tradegate: 2MM) MRRDF ("Meridian" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities Limited (the "Lead Agent"), as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"), in connection with a best efforts private placement of 9,286,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.35 per Common Share (the "Issue Price") for minimum gross proceeds to the Company of C$3,250,100 (U$2.43M)(1), and maximum gross proceeds equal to the maximum amount that may be issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, as defined below (the "Offering").

