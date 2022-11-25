ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

'The report is true': Deion Sanders confirms CU offer

BOULDER, Colo. — NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders confirmed he has been offered the lead job by the University of Colorado. Sanders said he has been offered the job during his weekly media availability Monday, confirming a story by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman from Saturday citing sources.
JACKSON, MS
WLTX.com

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reinstated from suspension; will start vs. Texans

CLEVELAND — Eight months after being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson is officially a member of the Cleveland Browns' active roster. On Monday, the NFL reinstated Watson, who served an 11-game suspension to open the 2022 season following multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy. The Browns subsequently added Watson to their 53-man roster, with the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback expected to start on Sunday when Cleveland faces his former team in Houston.
CLEVELAND, OH
WLTX.com

Reports: Gamecocks' assistant Marcus Satterfield leaving for Nebraska

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving to take a job with Nebraska, according to two reports. ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel first reported Monday morning that a deal was close for Satterfield to join new Huskers coach Matt Rhule in Nebraska. Shortly afterward, ESPN's Chris Low said he had spoken to Satterfield who confirmed he was leaving.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy