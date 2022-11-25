CLEVELAND — Eight months after being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson is officially a member of the Cleveland Browns' active roster. On Monday, the NFL reinstated Watson, who served an 11-game suspension to open the 2022 season following multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy. The Browns subsequently added Watson to their 53-man roster, with the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback expected to start on Sunday when Cleveland faces his former team in Houston.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO