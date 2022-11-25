Read full article on original website
Related
thetrek.co
Ultralight Backpacking With a Baby
As I strapped our seven-month-old into the child carrier, I couldn’t help but smile as he admired the birds singing, welcoming him to the forest. His little eyes widened as my feet hit the trail. We began our journey beneath the canopy of trees, carrying packs strategically loaded with our own gear as our little copilot’s essentials.
thetrek.co
Motivation Plus Inspiration Does Not Equal Pickleball
I’m George and I’m excited to share my big 2023 Appalachian Trail adventure with anyone interested in reading. I’m 55 years old and live in Holly Springs, NC. I don’t have any thru-hiking experience and not all that much backpacking experience either. I’m three and a half months out and still don’t own half the equipment I’m going to need for this hike. I readily admit that while I’m going into this huge challenge full of hope, I’m also feeling a healthy dose of fear and trepidation.
thetrek.co
The Best Cyber Week Deals for Backpackers and Hikers
Black Friday’s extended encore, Cyber Week, is in full force. If you’re looking to upgrade your backpacking kit for the 2023 season, now’s the time to do it. Many of these deals end on Cyber Monday, November 28th, so don’t sleep on this!. If we missed...
thetrek.co
Backpacker Radio #177 | Elise “SOS” Ott and Josh “Kid” Gribble on Their CDT Thru-Hike and Terminus Engagement
In today’s episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by our long lost former intern turned Production Assistant who ABANDONED the podcast to go for a silly little hike, called thru-hiking the CDT, Elise “SOS” Ott alongside her fiancé, Josh “Kid” Gribble.
thetrek.co
PCT Gear List: What Has Changed?
First off, let me connect you with an article about what I carried on the Appalachian Trail, here. Now that some background has been provided, let’s talk about what has changed. The Big Three. I loved my Gossamer Gear tent and my Enlightened Equipment quilt so much that I...
thetrek.co
MSR Hubba Hubba 2-Person Tent Review
As an outdoor enthusiast and admitted gear nerd, I tend to have at least a few different versions of every type of gear: there’s the fancy option, the cheaper alternative, and usually at least one in between. But ever since I sold my REI Quarter Dome circa 2013, I’ve been lacking a Goldilocks tent. My options for the last several years have been a Zpacks Hexamid Solo (14.7 oz, $599 with bathtub groundsheet, definitely in the “fancy” category) or a budget-friendly Alps Mountaineering 2-person Zephyr (5 lbs 11 oz, $199).
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” Revealed: Photos
For Valentine’s Day Nike sneakers can be expected next year. One of the best sneaker resurgences of the last two years has been the Nike Dunk Low. Of course, this is a very iconic shoe that will always stand the test of time. Despite this, it seemed to have hit a lull a few years ago. Now, it is back and better than ever before.
thetrek.co
Te Araroa: A Trail Changes With Our “Why”
Every trail is different, and so are everyone’s stories and reasons why they are hiking. In 2018, years of planning a break from the “traditional life” that Jenny and I were following came to fruition. We’d followed a path that, by all (our families’) accounts, was the “right one.” We got good grades, found a decent life partner, gained placements on highly selective graduate schemes at some of the country’s oldest institutions, and were climbing the corporate ladder at a relative pace for our mid-twenties.
thespruce.com
My Home Always Smells Amazing Thanks to This Smart Diffuser
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As a home editor, I've admittedly tried a lot of ways to make my home smell great. From endless candles tumbling out of my cabinets to small essential oil diffusers that I forget to turn on, I am constantly testing out new methods of adding aromas to my home. A clean, warm-smelling home is a happy one, and that is what I strive for.
BET
Glam-Aholic Lifestyle Founder Taps the Combs Girls For Gorgeous New Travel Accessories Campaign
Mia Ray and her company Glam-Aholic Lifestyle are an overnight success, a decade in the making. The Detroit native went viral several years ago when, as she expanded her accessories and handbag company to include travel totes and duffel bags—the collection sold out in 10 minutes, earning her $700,000. It also put her on the map as a star in the industry.
Comments / 0