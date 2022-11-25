Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Yardbarker
Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals
The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
3 MLB free agents Dodgers must avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to advance deep into the postseason because of the amount of talent they have on their roster. Over the past couple of seasons, the trend has been toward an NLCS appearance at the very least, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. As that came as a massive shock, their organization is focused on retooling their lineup in this 2023 off-season amid a scintillating MLB free agency period.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
5 ways Red Sox can repair relationship with fans this offseason AND win in 2023
The Boston Red Sox have a long to-do list this offseason. Doing things to improve their relationship with the Fenway Faithful should be on it. Really, how the Sox proceed this winter will be what heals or further fractures their relationship with fans. In past years, they’ve made difficult decisions to improve certain aspects of the franchise – such as the farm system – that have deeply wounded fans. Trading Mookie Betts to skirt the luxury tax is one example. But this offseason, they should be aligned with fans on some very obvious goals. And of course, there are gestures of goodwill that they can make, too, that will come back to them in a good (and lucrative) way in the long term.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
Red Sox Star Undergoes Apparent Jersey Number Change
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been overly active in the first weeks of free agency, but they’ll still have a new look in 2023. One glance at the Red Sox’s official team roster will provide Boston fans with a sneak peek at some change for next season, as pitcher Garrett Whitlock is listed as No. 22.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk
Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
NBC Sports
MLB Network hosts predict where Bogaerts will sign in free agency
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do this offseason, but finding a way to keep Xander Bogaerts is priority No. 1. That won't be an easy task. Bogaerts reportedly has already received interest from a number of teams in free agency including the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres. Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office will need to open up their wallets -- something they haven't done much over the last couple of offseasons -- if they hope to keep their All-Star shortstop in Boston for 2023 and beyond.
Red Sox rumors: Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm could sign before Winter Meetings (report)
So far this winter, zero Red Sox free agents have come off the board. That might change in the next week. The markets for pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Strahm are heating up, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, who reported Sunday that there’s a “good chance” at least one of them comes off the board before the Winter Meetings begin next Monday in San Diego. Eovaldi and Strahm are two of Boston’s significant free agents along with Xander Bogaerts, Michael Wacha, J.D. Martinez, Tommy Pham and Rich Hill.
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
Why Murray 'always wanted' to join Kings after draft meetings
Programming note: Watch Keegan Murray’s “Kings Central” interview with Kyle Draper on Monday on NBC Sports California, at 6 p.m. PT and again at 10 p.m., after the game. With the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select …. Sacramento, which hasn’t had...
Comments / 1