How to Find and Change Your DNS Server on Linux
DNS servers are one of the most basic yet crucial parts of the internet infrastructure. Whenever you type a domain name into your browser, a DNS server translates that name into an IP (Internet Protocol) address. Your browser then uses that address to locate and connect to the site you want to visit.
makeuseof.com
How to Make the Windows 11 Start Menu and Taskbar Look Like ChromeOS With Start11
With its clean lines, soft rounded edges, and no-nonsense business aesthetic, Windows 11 is one of Microsoft's better-looking operating systems. Despite this, and the fact that there is probably a whole team of engineers dedicated to making it look the best it can, it can still feel a little drab.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Apps for Visual Time Management
Time management can be a difficult task to pull off. Viewing events as plain boxes on a grid-like calendar can be a dull way of going about things, and isn't for everyone. These applications give you insightful views of your time management habits, bundled with visual statistics, so you can better understand how you spend your time.
makeuseof.com
Why Restarting Your Smartphone Fixes (Most) Problems
Whenever you tell someone that you have a problem with your phone or any other technology, the first question they'll likely ask is, "Have you tried turning it off and on again?" This can seem irritating, as it's very general advice. But is there any truth within this alleged quick fix, or is it nothing more than tech lore?
makeuseof.com
How to Install Docker Compose on Linux
Docker and Docker Compose are staples for the Linux self-hosting community, allowing easy installation of the apps which can run your sites and services. Stable versions of both Docker and Docker Compose are simple to install. Here's how to install them on any Linux platform.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Mechanical Keyboard Group Buy and How Do They Work?
A mechanical keyboard is a keyboard with spring-activated switches underneath each key. Mechanical keyboards are increasingly popular because it allows you to type faster and enjoy better typing accuracy.
makeuseof.com
The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Black Friday is out of the way, so let's make room for Cyber Monday. Now's the time to get your hands on some extra discounts, to grab the best deals you possibly can ahead of the holiday season, preparing for all those gifts you need to give out to loved ones or to yourself.
makeuseof.com
How to Add an SSL Certificate to a Node.js Application
During development, you may want to set up your web server to establish secure connections with browsers. Node.js makes this a straightforward process, even in a non-production environment, with its built-in https module.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Stop the Background from Automatically Changing on Windows 11
After upgrading to Windows 11 or installing a recent system update, you might find that your background keeps changing automatically. At first, it's no big deal, since you can always set it back to the one you want. But when it happens a couple of times, especially when you head back to the desktop after some time or restart your computer, something's not right.
makeuseof.com
How to Back Up and Restore Your Home Assistant Server
Data loss is inevitable, and may occur due to hardware and software failures. However, with regular backups, you can restore the data and critical applications, such as Home Assistant, back to their original or last working state. Here we'll explain a few different methods to create full and partial backups of your Home Assistant server on a local drive and cloud storage. You will also learn how to schedule automatic backups and use these backups to restore your Home Assistant server after a failure.
makeuseof.com
The Top 5 Virtual Event Software Programs
Globalization has affected every industry. This means that clients and customers no longer have to be in your backyard or accessible with a quick drive or flight. Virtual events have become popular as technology advances and allow you to host an event virtually, so attendee location is irrelevant.
makeuseof.com
How Google's New Play Store Policies Make It Easier to Find Safe Kids' Apps
Installing child-friendly apps on your Android device often feels like playing a game of roulette. An app that seems safe could contain unsuitable content for children or, worse, it could be a scam waiting to infect your Android device with malware.
makeuseof.com
A Complete Beginner's Guide to Film Photography
Film is something every photographer wants to try out at some point, but it can be daunting. There are so many bodies and film to choose from, and beginners may be overwhelmed with no auto-exposure or autofocus options. But if you're confident in manually shooting and are up for the challenge, here is our complete guide for getting started with film photography.
makeuseof.com
The 9 Best Chrome Flags You Should Enable on Android
Google Chrome is the most popular and feature-rich browser available right now. It has many great features and keeps rolling out new additions to further enhance your browsing experience. In addition to this, Chrome has an impressive set of experimental features that you can unlock through special Chrome Flags.
makeuseof.com
Norton vs. Bitdefender: Which Security Suite Will Protect Your PC Best?
Choosing an antivirus program can be as tricky as choosing a new car or laptop. There are so many choices out there that it's hard to decide which service suits you best. You don't want to pay too much for an over-hyped program, but you also don't want to find yourself stuck with something that seemed good value for money but is subpar in reality.
makeuseof.com
How to Replace Your Joy-Con Battery
The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are each fitted with a reliable battery. But like anything else in life, they won't last forever. If something goes wrong with either of your Joy-Con batteries while they are under warranty, you can send them back to Nintendo to be fixed or replaced.
makeuseof.com
How to Colorize Black and White Photos: 5 Free Tools
Remastering old black and white photos with color can make you feel like history has come alive. Colorizing photos used to require highly specialized Photoshop skills, but nowadays, you can easily do it with a click of a button.
makeuseof.com
Livestreaming Glossary: 40+ Terms Defined
Livestreaming is a popular way to share content over the internet. Whether it's game walkthroughs, educational how-tos, or talk shows, there's a vast community of streamers to explore. Many streamers even make a living out of it, generating a large and regular audience, though success won't come overnight.
makeuseof.com
The Best Gaming Motherboards
When most people talk about their gaming PCs, you often hear them boasting about which processor they have, or if they have upgraded to the latest graphics card.
makeuseof.com
How to Set the Mood for Christmas on Your Mac: 6 Ways
We know decorations are a huge part of the holidays as they help set the mood for celebrations. For Christmas, hanging the trees, lights, and ornaments is a great way to begin.
Comments / 0