4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Fox11online.com
Packers' Festival of Lights tree has special meaning to Green Bay family
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay family had a 45-foot-tall blue spruce tree picked by the Green Bay Packers to be the centerpiece tree for the organization's Festival of Lights. Al and Paula VanderGrinten donated it in honor of their son, Garrett. He was a lifelong Packers fan, who...
Fox11online.com
Retro aluminum trees sparkle in downtown Manitowoc for Evergleams on Eighth
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Christmas history is illuminating downtown Manitowoc during the holiday season. Evergleams on Eighth is underway along the storefronts of area businesses. Sparkling aluminum trees from the 1960's are on display. Manitowoc calls itself "the birthplace of the Everlgeam" because the production of aluminum Christmas trees started with...
Fox11online.com
People in Northeast Wisconsin enjoyed a warm Saturday
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK)-- Most of Northeast Wisconsin hit 50 degrees Saturday, the last weekend in November. People around the area made sure to take advantage. Tim DeBeck lives in Allouez, and used the nice day to set up his Christmas decorations. "It's nice out today to do this, usually I'm...
Fox11online.com
Give the gift of hope on Giving Tuesday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Today is Giving Tuesday. You can give the gift of hope to those in need this holiday season. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with the President & CEO of Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, Lois Mischler, via Zoom, to see how you can give back in a big way.
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Oconto County businesses recap hunting season success
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Sunday was the last day of the gun deer hunt season. Many businesses in Oconto County saw a lot of foot traffic. Restaurants like JoJo's Diner can always expect to be a little bit busier around the nine day gun deer hunt season, although workers at the diner say they did not see an increase in hunters coming in from past years.
Fox11online.com
Bellin to offer bonds for new surgery center near I-41
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health will be selling bonds to finance its new surgery center in Ashwaubenon. The health organization says it will offer $130 million in bonds beginning Thursday. Pricing is expected to occur that same day. Bonds are set to be available for delivery on Dec. 14.
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Venison processing at Maplewood Meats in Howard
HOWARD (WLUK) -- The nine-day gun deer hunt is officially over. Preliminary season harvest totals are expected Tuesday. At the same time, hunters are busy heading to meat processors to get their bucks and does made into venison. Maplewood Meats in Howard was a busy place Monday. "I didn't expect...
Fox11online.com
North Pole Christmas Village spreading holiday cheer in Northeast Wisconsn
TOWN OF RANTOUL (WLUK) -- Christmas spirit is coming alive through life-like figurines near Chilton this holiday season. The North Pole Christmas Village is now open for you to explore. Founder and operator, Troy Campbell, says he puts on the display every year to make others happy. Admission is free...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Comes Up Short, Falls to UIC 78-64
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team couldn't close the gap in a 78-64 loss to the UIC Flames in their home opener Saturday night. The Phoenix (0-6, 0-0 HL) had two players in double figures, led by Brock Heffner's 19 points. GB trailed by a single-digit margin with under three minutes to play, but UIC pulled away late.
Fox11online.com
MercyMe coming to The Weidner
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Grammy-nominated Christian band is coming to Green Bay. MercyMe will bring its "Always Only Jesus" Tour to The Weidner on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Joining them will be Taya and Micah Tyler to open the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2...
Fox11online.com
Local shops welcome shoppers for Small Business Saturday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Plenty of communities were promoting their local stores for Small Business Saturday. Green Bay's three business districts banded together to get people out and about. Participating businesses were passing out Shop Small passports. Three stamps from different stores entered shoppers into a raffle to win a...
Fox11online.com
Woman found after going missing for a week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say officers need your help to find a woman who has been missing since last Sunday. They say 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green Bay is missing. She is white, approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Officers say...
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon's board of trustees looks to fill opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Village of Ashwaubenon is looking to fill a recent opening on the village's board of trustees. The village is specifically looking to fill the trustee position for wards 7 and 8. Interested applicants must live in one of those wards. The village will be accepting introduction...
Fox11online.com
Comedian Steve Travino coming to Meyer Theatre
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- “America’s Favorite Husband” is coming to Green Bay. One of the country's fastest-rising comics, Steve Treviño, will take the stage at the Meyer Theatre on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. Treviño opened the 2001 Three Amigos Comedy Tour featuring Carlos...
Fox11online.com
St. John's Homeless Shelter to increase capacity
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Planning Commission decided tonight to increase capacity at a local homeless shelter. Green Bay city officials and even one resident weighed in on the potential impact of a change to St. John’s Evangelical center. “I’ve had several concerns," Landlord Cinnamon Harley said....
Fox11online.com
Driver arrested for leaving Sheboygan scene where pedestrian was killed
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A man was killed after crossing a street in Sheboygan. Police say the incident happened Sunday around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of North 9th and New York Avenue. The driver left the scene but was later found. A 20-year-old Sheboygan man confessed to leaving the scene....
Fox11online.com
Appleton contractor with history of safety violations faces additional fines from OSHA
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton contractor with a long history of exposing employees to dangerous fall hazards is facing additional penalties and fines, OSHA inspectors say. Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, now faces $349,000 in fines after inspectors observed roofing workers at heights greater than 6 feet at risk of serious or fatal injuries at two Appleton-area jobsites in May and June 2022.
Fox11online.com
Judge denies request to lower bond in Green Bay homicide case
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A motion to lower the bond was denied Monday for one of the suspects charged in connection with the murder of a man whose burned body was found on the edge of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia is charged with mutilating a corpse...
Fox11online.com
55-year-old man, dog found dead after fire in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Fire Department found a 55-year-old man and dog dead in a single-story duplex fire. The fire happened in the 600 block of S. Olson Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday. After crews put out the blaze, they found the 55-year-old man and dog...
Fox11online.com
Man claims he 'blacked out,' killed girlfriend's kitten that was keeping him awake
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Quinten Castro faces a felony charge of mistreatment of animals for allegedly killing his girlfriend's kitten, Muffin, because it wasn't letting him sleep. He also faces a misdemeanor obstruction count for allegedly lying about the incident. Castro, 22, made an initial appearance Monday in Outagamie County...
