Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Use Ambient Mode on YouTube (and What It Does)
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you spend hours of your time watching YouTube content, the platform has a feature to help augment your viewing experience on both mobile and desktop named Ambient mode. This feature allows you to view videos in an immersive way.
makeuseof.com
How to Log Out of a Device From Your Netflix Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of Netflix’s best features is that you can use it anywhere. Going on holiday? No problem; you can download shows on your phone or tablet. Bored at your parent’s house? You can log into your account through their smart TV.
makeuseof.com
The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is out of the way, so let's make room for Cyber Monday. Now's the time to get your hands on some extra discounts, to grab the best deals you possibly can ahead of the holiday season, preparing for all those gifts you need to give out to loved ones or to yourself.
makeuseof.com
How to Set the Mood for Christmas on Your Mac: 6 Ways
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We know decorations are a huge part of the holidays as they help set the mood for celebrations. For Christmas, hanging the trees, lights, and ornaments is a great way to begin.
makeuseof.com
Instagram Music Not Working? 6 Ways to Fix
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Instagram's Music feature has been a game changer for those who love to upload content with music. Thanks to this feature, all your videos can have a suitable song in the background. Sometimes, due to some reason, you may find that Instagram Music doesn't work.
makeuseof.com
How to Find and Change Your DNS Server on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. DNS servers are one of the most basic yet crucial parts of the internet infrastructure. Whenever you type a domain name into your browser, a DNS server translates that name into an IP (Internet Protocol) address. Your browser then uses that address to locate and connect to the site you want to visit.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "No Audio Output Device Is Installed" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Windows computer automatically detects all the connected audio devices and installs the necessary drivers. Sometimes, however, you may encounter the No Audio Output Device is installed error message when you hover your mouse over the audio icon.
makeuseof.com
How to Back Up and Restore Your Home Assistant Server
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Data loss is inevitable, and may occur due to hardware and software failures. However, with regular backups, you can restore the data and critical applications, such as Home Assistant, back to their original or last working state. Here we'll explain a few different methods to create full and partial backups of your Home Assistant server on a local drive and cloud storage. You will also learn how to schedule automatic backups and use these backups to restore your Home Assistant server after a failure.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Audio Descriptions on Hulu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Hulu offers multiple forms of entertainment, from streaming fan favorites and new Hulu originals to live TV. Many of the titles also come equipped with optional audio descriptions for those who wish to hear what is happening on the screen alongside the content's dialog. Keep reading if you want to start using audio descriptions on your favorite Hulu shows.
makeuseof.com
How to Replace Your Joy-Con Battery
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are each fitted with a reliable battery. But like anything else in life, they won't last forever. If something goes wrong with either of your Joy-Con batteries while they are under warranty, you can send them back to Nintendo to be fixed or replaced.
makeuseof.com
What Is Grainery? An Overview of the Instagram Alternative for Film Photographers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Are you tired of Instagram? Are your photos not getting as much love as they used to? If you're a film photographer of any experience level or simply enjoy the artistic style of film, Grainery should be an app at the top of your list to try.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Mechanical Keyboard Group Buy and How Do They Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A mechanical keyboard is a keyboard with spring-activated switches underneath each key. Mechanical keyboards are increasingly popular because it allows you to type faster and enjoy better typing accuracy.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My So-Called High School Rank’ on HBO Max, a Documentary About a High School Musical Upended by the Pandemic
My So-Called High School Rank (now on HBO Max) is a classic case of documentary filmmakers going where the story takes them. In this case, directors Ricki Stern and Anne Sundberg (Surviving Jeffrey Epstein and Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work) set out to chart the progress of the musical Ranked as its popularity bloomed beyond its origins at a Sacramento high school, but the film production found itself following students as they navigated the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. MY SO-CALLED HIGH SCHOOL RANK: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: David Taylor Gomes and Kyle Holmes wrote Ranked...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Apps for Visual Time Management
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Time management can be a difficult task to pull off. Viewing events as plain boxes on a grid-like calendar can be a dull way of going about things, and isn't for everyone. These applications give you insightful views of your time management habits, bundled with visual statistics, so you can better understand how you spend your time.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Portable Software Menu to Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows doesn’t incorporate any kind of menu for opening portable software. The Start menu doesn’t include portable apps because they aren’t installed software. So, users must usually utilize File Explorer to access and open portable apps on USB sticks.
makeuseof.com
The Top 5 Virtual Event Software Programs
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Globalization has affected every industry. This means that clients and customers no longer have to be in your backyard or accessible with a quick drive or flight. Virtual events have become popular as technology advances and allow you to host an event virtually, so attendee location is irrelevant.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off PS5 Trophy Recordings
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Seeing a Trophy notification pop up in the top-right corner of your screen when playing a game on your PS5 can be greatly satisfying. The rarer the Trophy, the greater the feeling of pride and accomplishment. And when you view the achievement on the PS5 Trophies screen, you get to see a Trophy recording, a video snippet of the moment you earned it.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Docker Compose on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Docker and Docker Compose are staples for the Linux self-hosting community, allowing easy installation of the apps which can run your sites and services. Stable versions of both Docker and Docker Compose are simple to install. Here's how to install them on any Linux platform.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Stop the Background from Automatically Changing on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After upgrading to Windows 11 or installing a recent system update, you might find that your background keeps changing automatically. At first, it’s no big deal, since you can always set it back to the one you want. But when it happens a couple of times, especially when you head back to the desktop after some time or restart your computer, something’s not right.
makeuseof.com
How to Colorize Black and White Photos: 5 Free Tools
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Remastering old black and white photos with color can make you feel like history has come alive. Colorizing photos used to require highly specialized Photoshop skills, but nowadays, you can easily do it with a click of a button.
Comments / 0