ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Woman found dead, husband rescued in Utah's Zion National Park

By Patricio Chile, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1payr7_0jNU8l8P00

SPRINGDALE, UTAH — A 31-year-old woman was found dead at Zion National Park in Utah after her husband reported the couple experienced symptoms of hypothermia while camping in the park.

The husband told authorities the couple were on a permitted 16-mile hike in the park's Narrows section on Tuesday when they became "dangerously cold" overnight, the national park said in a statement Thursday.

The 33-year-old man went to look for help Wednesday morning, but search and rescue teams determined the woman was deceased after park visitors and first responders attempted to administer first aid, the statement said.

The injured man was taken to the Zion Emergency Operations Center.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the National Park Service are investigating the cause of the woman’s death.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

She Went Out With Her Friends. Hours Later, She Was Found Dead on a Highway.

The two bikers found the woman’s lifeless body lying face upwards on a Mexican highway near the capital just over a week ago. She was still wearing a beige night dress and a necklace with a heart pendant. After confirming she was dead, they took photos of her tattoos on her shoulders and arms and posted them online, asking people to help identify her.
TheDailyBeast

Police Refuse to Describe Horror Discovery of Missing Woman Alexis Gabe

Investigators needed a forensic odontologist to identify missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, whose partial remains were discovered last week, police said in a press conference Monday. “Due to the fact that a forensic odontologist confirmed the partial remains via dental records, you can only imagine what we have recovered,” Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department said. “Out of respect to the Gabe family, we do not want to get into specifics of what exact remains were recovered.” Gabe was reported missing Jan. 27 after she didn’t return home from her ex-boyfriend’s house. A visitor from Alaska made...
OAKLEY, CA
Jackson Hole Radio

Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park

A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed

Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Denver

Family of teen who died from jumping into icy lake speaks out

By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporterThe community of Roxborough is mourning the loss of a teen who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday afternoon.Family, friends and loved ones held a vigil for Dyllan Whittenburg, who the family says died attempting to save the life of three others who also fell in the lake. Yvonne Wenzel, the aunt of the teen says he is the oldest of four siblingsRight now the family is feeling tremendous pain to have lost him in this way. "We are sad, we are devastated, but we are at peace knowing we had a hero,"...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
PennLive.com

Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Pa.

Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Independent

‘Baby Holly’ missing for 40 years is reunited with family

A woman who vanished in mysterious circumstances after her parents were murdered in Texas more than 40 years ago has been reunited with her biological relatives.Holly Miller, known as “Baby Holly”, was left at a church in Arizona after her parents’ murder in a wooded area outside Houston in 1981 and later adopted.Her biological parents Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr were only identified in 2021 through a genealogy database. Ms Miller was tracked by a specialist cold case unit and discovered to be a mother of five living in Oklahoma in June.This week, she...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Body of Miles Stanton, 21, is found four weeks after he vanished in Oregon, family say

The body of Miles Stanton has been found four weeks after the 21-year-old disappeared in Oregon, his family have confirmed.Stanton was reported missing in Marion County, Oregon, last month after finishing an afternoon shift as a FedEx driver.He was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Auora, Oregon, but less than an hour after stopping there his cell phone stopped pinging.The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday that a body had been found but that their investigation would continue.“Writing a message to post seems so insignificant right now as my heart is shattered and vacant, but...
MARION COUNTY, OR
SFGate

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kandel

A mother who disappeared last week found dead

A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Idaho State Journal

Three dead when car and truck collide on Idaho highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred Friday, November 18th, at approximately 5:31 PM on US Highway 95 near Coeur d'Alene in Kootenai County. A Subaru Legacy with three adult occupants, female driver aged 30, male passenger aged 32, and female passenger aged 62, were traveling southbound. A Ford F550 commercial vehicle with one occupant, male driver aged 37, was traveling northbound. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
102.5 The Bone

Home alone: Couple accused of leaving 2-year-old in South Carolina apartment for NY trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina couple has a lot of explaining to do after their apartment manager found their 2-year-old son alone in their Charleston residence. According to the Charleston Police Department, an incident report indicated that officers responded at around 2 p.m. Thursday to the Folly Road complex for reports of an abandoned child, WCIV reported.
CHARLESTON, SC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy