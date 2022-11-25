ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

KIMA TV

Thieves rip ATM from wall of Northgate bank

SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are searching for the people involved in an ATM burglary at a Northgate bank Monday morning. Seattle police officers responded to a burglary alarm at the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way at 3:22 AM and found an ATM machine by the side of the road with multiple damaged vehicles, included the suspected getaway van, parked nearby.
KIMA TV

Lowland snow possible for parts of the Puget Sound region this week

SEATTLE — Heavy snow fell in parts of the Cascades over the weekend, but the mountains might not be the only place that will see snow this week. A weather system moving into western Washington this week could bring the chance of lowland snow to parts of the Puget Sound region.
KIMA TV

Seattle City Council proposes $10 increase to vehicle license fees

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposed $10 increase to Vehicle License Fees (VLF), bringing the total to $50. If passed, the increase would take effect on July 1, 2023. The increase would bring an estimated $2 million in additional funding in 2023, and an estimated $4 million in additional funding annually starting in 2024 for transportation-related improvements.
KIMA TV

Over 100 flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday

More than 100 arriving and departing flights out of Sea-Tac Airport were canceled Tuesday morning. As of 6:45 a.m., at least 52 arriving flights and 52 departing flights from the airport were canceled, according to the Port of Seattle website. Most of the cancelations were Alaska Airlines flights. A travel...
