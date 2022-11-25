Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Thieves rip ATM from wall of Northgate bank
SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are searching for the people involved in an ATM burglary at a Northgate bank Monday morning. Seattle police officers responded to a burglary alarm at the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way at 3:22 AM and found an ATM machine by the side of the road with multiple damaged vehicles, included the suspected getaway van, parked nearby.
KIMA TV
Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. — A judge has determined that the man who is accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy during a road rage dispute last week in Tacoma will be held in jail with $750,000 bail. Prosecutors requested a 72-hour hold for the man while they review criminal charges. The...
KIMA TV
Lowland snow possible for parts of the Puget Sound region this week
SEATTLE — Heavy snow fell in parts of the Cascades over the weekend, but the mountains might not be the only place that will see snow this week. A weather system moving into western Washington this week could bring the chance of lowland snow to parts of the Puget Sound region.
KIMA TV
Seattle City Council proposes $10 increase to vehicle license fees
SEATTLE — Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposed $10 increase to Vehicle License Fees (VLF), bringing the total to $50. If passed, the increase would take effect on July 1, 2023. The increase would bring an estimated $2 million in additional funding in 2023, and an estimated $4 million in additional funding annually starting in 2024 for transportation-related improvements.
KIMA TV
Over 100 flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday
More than 100 arriving and departing flights out of Sea-Tac Airport were canceled Tuesday morning. As of 6:45 a.m., at least 52 arriving flights and 52 departing flights from the airport were canceled, according to the Port of Seattle website. Most of the cancelations were Alaska Airlines flights. A travel...
KIMA TV
UW Medicine's protein-designed RSV vaccine in second phase of clinical trials
Tri-Cities Wash. — Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases are on the rise this holiday season. This week, Scientists from UW Medicine say they believe they have found the best candidate for a vaccine to treat the virus. RSV can infect anyone and has no age restriction. The virus...
