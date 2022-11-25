ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

More than $10M in ‘high-end’ knock-offs seized in Lower Manhattan

Cops netted more than $10 million in “high-end” counterfeit goods Monday in a crackdown on illegal street vendors in Lower Manhattan, police officials said. The NYPD’s sweep of knock-off purses, sneakers and other illicit goods on Canal Street led to 17 total arrests, with the rogue vendors facing a top charge of trademark counterfeiting property over $1,000, a felony in the state, Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey said. “The area of enforcement we went to today resembled a local street market,” the chief said at a press conference a few hours after the bust. “Sidewalks are blocked, there’s property everywhere, merchandise everywhere....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

15 EXCITING Museums in New York City (& What to See at Each)

Home to more than 83 museums (including the fifth largest museum in the world), there’s no shortage of great museums in New York City to choose from. The challenge? Choosing which ones to visit can feel overwhelming, but that’s where I come in. In a sea of options,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC subway crime

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping

A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston

New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams touts NYPD subway rescue as proof that his ‘blue surge’ in transit system is working

Two NYPD officers who saved a homeless man after he fell onto the subway tracks in Harlem over the weekend were on the clock thanks to the police department’s “omnipresence” initiative in the transit system, Mayor Adams said Monday. Speaking at the 116th Street station where the rescue took place Thanksgiving Day, Adams told reporters that the officers, Taufique Bokth and Brunel Victor, were ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sarahfunky.com

Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to

Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

10 things you didn’t know about the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Photo of the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree courtesy of Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer. New York City’s annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been a favorite holiday tradition for New Yorkers and visitors alike since its inception in the early 1930s. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the festive tradition that draws hundreds of thousands of people daily to the area around Fifth Avenue. From the tree’s humble beginnings as a place to gather during the Great Depression to its 50,000 sparkling lights and 900-pound Swarovski crystal-covered star topper, here are 10 things you might not know about the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecoinrise.com

New York Mayor Still Wants to Make the City a Crypto Hub

Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York and a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies stated that he is still very focused on making New York a hub for crypto. However, he claimed that this might be combined with regional initiatives to reduce the environmental costs connected to particular forms of crypto production.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport

NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul

The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
BROOKLYN, NY

