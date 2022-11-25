Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
More than $10M in ‘high-end’ knock-offs seized in Lower Manhattan
Cops netted more than $10 million in “high-end” counterfeit goods Monday in a crackdown on illegal street vendors in Lower Manhattan, police officials said. The NYPD’s sweep of knock-off purses, sneakers and other illicit goods on Canal Street led to 17 total arrests, with the rogue vendors facing a top charge of trademark counterfeiting property over $1,000, a felony in the state, Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey said. “The area of enforcement we went to today resembled a local street market,” the chief said at a press conference a few hours after the bust. “Sidewalks are blocked, there’s property everywhere, merchandise everywhere....
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
15 EXCITING Museums in New York City (& What to See at Each)
Home to more than 83 museums (including the fifth largest museum in the world), there’s no shortage of great museums in New York City to choose from. The challenge? Choosing which ones to visit can feel overwhelming, but that’s where I come in. In a sea of options,...
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping
A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
You Can Stay In A New York Airbnb That's A Yacht
Why bother with busy hotels and expensive apartment rentals when you can experience your vacation in New York City on board an elegant yacht?
VIDEO: Man steals cart-full of Google Nests from Brooklyn Home Depot
Police are searching for a man who broke into a Brooklyn Home Depot and casually walked out with a shopping cart full of Google Nest Thermostats.
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston
New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
Mayor Adams touts NYPD subway rescue as proof that his ‘blue surge’ in transit system is working
Two NYPD officers who saved a homeless man after he fell onto the subway tracks in Harlem over the weekend were on the clock thanks to the police department’s “omnipresence” initiative in the transit system, Mayor Adams said Monday. Speaking at the 116th Street station where the rescue took place Thanksgiving Day, Adams told reporters that the officers, Taufique Bokth and Brunel Victor, were ...
Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to
Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
10 things you didn’t know about the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Photo of the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree courtesy of Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer. New York City’s annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been a favorite holiday tradition for New Yorkers and visitors alike since its inception in the early 1930s. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the festive tradition that draws hundreds of thousands of people daily to the area around Fifth Avenue. From the tree’s humble beginnings as a place to gather during the Great Depression to its 50,000 sparkling lights and 900-pound Swarovski crystal-covered star topper, here are 10 things you might not know about the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
New York Mayor Still Wants to Make the City a Crypto Hub
Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York and a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies stated that he is still very focused on making New York a hub for crypto. However, he claimed that this might be combined with regional initiatives to reduce the environmental costs connected to particular forms of crypto production.
When will NY marijuana dispensaries open for business?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses granted to New York State providers -- including two on Staten Island -- many people have one question on their mind: When can you buy legal weed?. Last week the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) gave the green light...
Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport
NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul
The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
NY Cracking Down on Toll-Runners With Covered License Plates
NY Meter Maids are coming for your covered plates!Photo by(@worldlatinstar/Instagram) As tolls become more expensive, people are becoming more creative when considering ways of avoiding them. New Yorkers have been caught covering their license plates to avoid tolls and traffic cameras.
5 Expertly Designed Neighborhoods That Will Make You Want To Live There
When you think of the suburbs, you might not think of anything trendy, but expertly designed towns exist. Here are 5 that will make you want to live there.
