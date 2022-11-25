ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem Stage to Host Kings Return for Holiday Concerts in December

Harlem Stage will host the holiday concert Uptown Nights: Kings Return, featuring the Grammy-nominated, Dallas-based vocal quartet to the Harlem Stage Gatehouse for two special concerts. The intimate and uplifting celebrations will showcase the group’s genre-spanning artistry, with amazing a cappella arrangements of holiday classics and originals, that combine jazz,...
Ripe Announce New Album “Bright Blues” with Tour Stop at Terminal 5

Alt-pop group Ripe announces the release of their sophomore album Bright Blues, and tour dates for the spring, including a stop at Terminal 5 in New York City on April 15. Ripe first became a group at Berklee College of Music and immediately began drawing fans in with deep funk, soulful jazz, pop melodies, and well-done improvisations. Hailed by Boston’s WGBH as “teeming with a pop swagger, confidence, and total self-assuredness,” Ripe is comprised of singer Robbie Wulfsohn, guitarist Jon Becker, drummer Sampson Hellerman, and trombonist Calvin Barthel.
Greene Space at WNYC & WQXR to Host “Christmas Mountain”

This holiday season, the Greene Space at WNYC & WQXR in Soho will be presenting a window display of “Christmas Mountain,” a family friendly 21-day multimedia story event from NYC live arts collective Piehole. Beginning with an opening night celebration on Thursday, December 1, presenting daily chapters of...
Alan Doyle U.S. Tour to Include Four NY Dates

Canadian singer/songwriter Alan Doyle is headed to the U.S. for 2023 on a month-long tour which includes four New York concert dates. Opening on February 15 Buffalo’s Town Ballroom and closing March 11 in Bonita Springs, FL, Doyle’s U.S. run also features stops at the Clayton Opera House on February 16, Sony Hall in Manhattan on the 24th, and Port Washington’s Landmark on Main Street on the 25th.
